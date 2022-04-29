A wind-power company whose windmills have killed over 100 bald and golden eagles, faces as much as $35 million in fines, restitution and other penalties, according to a report in Field & Stream magazine.
The company was charged with killing an estimated 150 federally-protected eagles in Wyoming and six other states over the past decade. Wildlife officials said the eagles were killed when they flew into the huge spinning turbines.
Millions of birds of all species are said to be killed annually by windmills. Raptors and vultures are attracted to the dead and injured birds, and in turn are drawn into the turbines.
A proposal to construct windmills atop a mountain on the Cumberland Plateau near Crossville has been hotly contested.
Conservationists oppose the construction because of the desecration of the pristine mountaintop and the windmills’ adverse impact on wildlife. They contend that the relatively small amount of “clean energy” generated by windmills is not worth the sacrifice.
Proponents argue that since the mountaintop acreage is privately owned, the owners have a right sell or lease their land for windmill construction.
Turkey band reminder: Turkey hunters who bag a bird with a leg band are asked to send the band number to the TWRA to aid a survey.
Email the number to: http://tnturkeyband.com. The hunter can keep the band as a memento.
Last year the TWRA began banding numerous male turkeys to monitor their travel.
The banding program is part of a five-year study being conducted by the Agency to try to learn why turkeys suddenly became scarce in some parts of the state.
Calendar omits seasons: The 2022 Tennessee Wildlife calendar does not list hunting seasons as it has in the past, including the upcoming spring squirrel season.
The season runs May 14-June 12, with bag limits and other regulations unchanged from last season.
The dates of the last year’s seasons listed in the 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting Guide are not the same as this year’s.
Local clay target winner: The Wilson County clay target team SMASH (Stance, Mount, Aim, Shoot, Hit) took first place in a recent competition at the Big Springs Clay Target complex.
The team consisted of Zeke Alexander, Gavin Gagnon, Beck Amacher and Ryan Lippincott.
The team is open to boys and girls in grades 5 through high school. Youngsters who attend school in a county in which there is no comparable program are eligible for the Wilson County team.
For information contact coach Dan Wagner at coach.wagner@ccsmash.org.
