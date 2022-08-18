Rusty and Linda McClanahan were sitting in a blind watching for deer late one afternoon in a Cumberland Plateau woodland when they saw something wildlife experts insist don’t exist.
A coal-black panther walked in front of the blind, stopped and stared at them, then whirled and bounded away.
“It was 12 feet away,” says McClanahan, a veteran outdoorsman who has hunted in 11 states and seen numerous panthers – also known as mountain lions. “It came walking down a trail, stopped, looked at us, then went loping off. It never made a sound.”
Linda said she was “terrified, and had trouble breathing for a few minutes.”
McClanahan and his wife moved to Fairfield Glade near Crossville 19 years ago. A few years later they encountered the black panther while deer hunting in a remote area of Cumberland County.
“It was around dusk when the panther walked by, and we decided we’d better get out of the woods before dark,” Linda says. “It was a nervous walk back to the truck.”
A recent story in Crossville Life magazine about an 1800s black panther sighting – and denial by wildlife officials -- prompted the McClanahans to share their encounter.
“I know a mountain lion when I see one,” McClanahan says. “When we lived out West, I watched a pair playing in the snow, two hung around our pool, and on a Colorado elk hunt I saw one stalk my hunting partner. He was calling elk, and I detected some movement nearby. It was a mountain lion, crouched down. When my partner turned, it ran off. I told him his elk calling was realistic – he called in mountain lion.”
McClanahan started to tell the farmer who owned the land about his more recent panther sighting.
“I said, ‘You’ll never guess what I saw – ‘and he immediately interrupted and said: ‘A black panther.’ He said he’d seen it a number of times.”
McClanahan reported the sighting to an official at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency regional office in Crossville, describing the animal in detail: about six feet long nose to tail, the tip of the tail curled up, solid black fur.
“He said there is no such animal,” McClanahan says. “He was kinda arrogant about it.”
Although mountain lions are indigenous to the state, most were gone by the early 1900s. In recent years, however, more and more credible sightings have been reported.
Wildlife officials initially dismissed them as exotic pets that had escaped or been released. Now they concede mountain lions have returned, but insist they couldn’t be black.
The McClanahans are adamant about their sighting.
“It was a mountain lion – what’s called a panther around here,” Rusty says. “It was standing right in front of us, just a few feet away.”
“And,” says Linda, “it was solid black. Two people don’t imagine seeing the same thing at the same time.”