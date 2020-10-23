Breast cancer support: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is supporting an organization that hosts fly fishing opportunities for women affected by breast cancer, by selling caps and patches for Casting for Recovery.
The caps and patches can be ordered on-line at the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
All proceeds go to Casting for Recovery. Information about the fly fishing program and other support services for women is available on the Casting for Recovery website.
BOW workshop: The TWRA’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program will hold a muzzleloader hunting workshop Nov. 13-15 in Humphreys County.
It is open to females 18 and over, offering instruction on muzzleloader shooting and deer hunting. Two deer hunts will be included.
Registration deadline is Nov. 2. For details visit tnwildlife.org or contact BOW director Don Hoss at Don.Hosse@tn.gov.
Boating fatality: A Hendersonville man died in a boating accident on Old Hickory Lake last weekend, adding to the toll of perhaps the deadliest year on record.
The TWRA said the man was driving a “jet-driven boat” when it apparently crashed. The Agency, which assisted in the recovery effort, said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
On-line Hunter Ed: Due to the pandemic forcing closure of most classroom Hunter Education courses, the TWRA is offering a new option. The classes can be taken on-line, and students also can forego the previously-required 4-hour field day.
For enrollment details visit hunter-ed.com/Tennessee.
Completing the course is mandatory for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 to get a hunting license.
Deer tag reminder: Deer and turkey hunters are reminded of the TWRA’s new “Tag Before You Drag” rule. Before deer and turkeys are transported from the field they must be checked in on mobile apps or have a paper “kill tag” attached.
After transporting, the kills must still be registered with the TWRA. Details are available in the 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available at most area outdoors outlets, and on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
Paper tags can be printed at gooutdoorstennessee.com.
