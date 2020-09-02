Mt. Juliet’s David Barnard has never been duck hunting in his life.
He is aware of its chilly reputation: hunkered in an icy blind in the freezing pre-dawn, squinting through stinging sleet and spitting snow.
He has no idea if he’ll like it.
Yet, when he chose which prize he wanted as one of the winners in the recent Tennessee Conservation Raffle, he picked the waterfowl hunt.
Why?
“A friend of mine loves waterfowl hunting,” David says. “He recently lost his wife, and I chose the hunt for him. I thought it might boost his spirits.”
David, his friend, and two other hunting buddies will participate in the two-day December hunt in West Tennessee, near Reelfoot Lake. Everything will be provided – lodging, food, guide, duck blind and decoys.
The elaborate waterfowl hunting package was one of seven prizes awarded in the raffle.
The others were:
An elk hunt
A deer hunt on President’s Island
A Honda Pioneer ATV
A turkey hunting package
A camping package
A fishing trip with Bill Dance.
When the names of the seven winners were announced, they got to pick their prize in the order in which they were drawn.
Pro golfer Brandt Snedeker’s name was the first one drawn.
He chose the elk hunt, then donated it to the Wounded Warriors Foundation to be awarded to one of its members.
David’s name was drawn sixth. Before the draw, he had decided to go with the waterfowl hunt if it was still available.
“The elk hunt and the fishing trip with Bill Dance were tempting,” he says, “but in my heart I hoped for the waterfowl hunt.”
The winners were announced Aug. 21 – David’s 59th birthday.
“It was a nice birthday present,” he says. “It was the first thing I’ve ever won.”
David is a Nashville native and graduate of Lipscomb University.
Five years ago, he, his wife and four children moved to Mt. Juliet where he owns and operates Barnard’s Heat and Cooling.
The Conservation Raffle offered one ticket for $20, three for $50, 10 for $100. David bought the three-for-$50 pack.
“I looked at it as a donation to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which I’ve always supported,” he says. “I never expected to win. It wasn’t even on my radar.”
David was one of 16,854 people who bought a total of 102,837 raffle tickets, generating $1.15 million for various conservation causes.
Now that he’s secured the waterfowl hunt, the anticipation is building.
“I’ve been to Reelfoot Lake fishing and eagle-watching, and I know how beautiful it is,” he says. “I’ve done a lot of hunting, but no waterfowl hunting, so I’m looking forward to a new experience.”
His three hunting buddies are all experienced waterfowlers, “so I’ll watch them, and do what they do,” Davis says with a laugh. “It’ll be fun.”
It is a guaranteed success, regardless of how many ducks are bagged. You can’t lose with such a heart-felt hunt.