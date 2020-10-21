Brown’s Creek, named after a Middle Tennessee pioneer family, gurgles through the backyard where I’ve lived for 50 years.
If you listen closely you can hear it whispering.
It whispers about the hardy pioneers who fetched water from it and, before them, about the Indians whose flint arrowheads can be found along the banks.
It whispers about Civil War soldiers whose blood swirled in the current during bygone battles.
It whispers about the trolly line whose tracks ran alongside it in the early 1900s, carrying passengers from downtown Nashville to suburban Glendale Park with its zoo, rides and other entertainments.
It whispers about kids who grew up splashing and playing in the shallow water, catching minnows, salamanders and crawdads. One little girl christened her two captive salamanders Sal and Sally. She released them at the end of the day so Sally could “go home and fix dinner.”
It whispers about Buddy, the black Lab who was afraid of the water.
Buddy would lie on the bank and watch over the kids, probably wondering why they wanted to get sopping wet like that.
It whispers about the fish that have been caught out of it over the years. Nothing big, mostly creek chubs and an occasional sunfish, but big enough to make kids squeal with delight when they yanked one out of the water, flopping at the end of their line.
It whispers about the kids’ pretty mom fretting about her little brood wading out too deep, catching a cold, getting a fishhook in a tiny finger or stepping on a snake. Moms always fret.
Creeks have run through my life. I grew up in the mountains, where creeks were usually called “cricks.”
There were two kinds of cricks – the kind you get in your neck from looking up in the trees all morning squirrel hunting, and the kind that have water coursing through them.
What separates a creek from a stream? You can jump across a creek.
A creek may have occasional deep pools where smallmouth and redeye bass lurk, but shallow enough to wade in most places with your britches legs rolled up. Ankle-to-shin deep is about right.
You don’t go creek fishing to catch a lot of fish. You go for the seclusion, the silence and the solace.
There are no pontoon party boats and water skiers on creeks.
The water is cool and sparkling, bubbling from limestone crevices and meandering over mossy stones and pebbles worn smooth as marbles over the eons.
A creek is a fine place to go and think.
That’s what I do as I sit amid the ferns on the shady bank of Brown’s Creek, watching its timeless flow.
I think about the squealing little kids who caught crawdads and salamanders, now grown and moved away. I think about their pretty mom, gone too, along with faithful old Buddy.
I sit by the creek and listen to the whispers.