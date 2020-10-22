Back in prehistoric times, before trail cameras were strapped on every tree to spy on every critter in the forest, deer hunters relied on a simple method to determine if there were bucks in the area.
They looked for rubs.
In early autumn, bucks begin rubbing their antlers on trees, shredding the bark and leaving a highly visible sign that they were in the neighborhood.
Where there’s a rub, there’s a buck, or was at one time.
Biologists theorize the rubbing is done for a variety of reasons, starting with removing the dried, tattered summer velvet that clings to the hardened antlers.
Contrary to what some old-timers claim, the rubbing doesn’t “sharpen” the antlers.
But it does polish the tines and make them more visible, a possible attractant to receptive does and a warning to rival bucks.
Rubbing also marks the buck’s territory and strengths its neck and leg muscles, conditioning it for upcoming sparring over the ladies.
One thing a rub doesn’t do, however, is reveal the size of the buck that made it.
Conventional wisdom once was that big bucks rubbed big trees and small bucks rubbed small trees.
That’s not necessarily true. I once watched a massive 8-pointer aggressively thrashing its antlers on pencil-sized saplings. (The antlers are hanging on my wall.)
Another time, I saw a little spike attacking a cedar tree a foot in diameter, its 6-inch antlers gouging and peeling the bark.
Since rubs don’t necessarily translate to size, they don’t help today’s antler-obsessed hunters. More and more, they rely on trail cams to show them the size of bucks in the area. If a buck doesn’t have a big rack, they’re not interested.
But rubs are helpful to old-fashioned hunters like me who hunt for deer, not antlers.
To me, every deer is a trophy, starting with the first forkhorn I killed as a kid in 1963.
In addition to rubs, “scrapes” also reveal the presence of bucks. They paw bare patches on the ground and deposit scent, often beneath a low-hanging branch they shred with their antlers.
Scrapes, like rubs, don’t reveal size. But they’re proof that a buck was there, and will probably return. During the peak of the rut bucks are known to range as far as five miles searching for does. But barring an encounter with a hunter or auto, they will re-visit the area where they made the rubs and scrapes.
If you’re patient, you can be there waiting.
I’ve bagged a number of big bucks over the years, and tagging one is exciting. But they are a bonus, not a quest. So for hunters like me, scouting for rubs is beneficial. It’s encouraging to know there are bucks in the area. That adds to the anticipation.
If a buck made a rub it has antlers, and if it has antlers it’s legal.
That rubs me the right way.