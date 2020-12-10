Some fishermen consider them bait-stealing, lure-snagging pests.
Others consider them trip-savers.
The beauty of yellow bass is in the eye of the beholder.
I’ve been on a lot of fishing trips, especially in the slow days of late summer, when yellow bass were all that were biting. They were the only game town.
Earlier this year, Lebanon’s Chuck Campbell and I were looking for hybrids on Percy Priest. Looking, but not finding.
We had no luck jigging spoons in coves, off rocky points and along channel drop-offs. But while the hybrids were hiding, the yellow bass were abundant and cooperative.
We caught them by the dozens.
They weren’t big – the largest about eight or nine inches. Occasionally we’d catch an aggressive little yellow about the size of the spoon it hit. We wondered if it intended to eat the lure or invite it to the prom.
But they provided some action on another otherwise dull day.
Chuck tossed several of the bigger ones – “bigger” being a relative term -- in the live well and took them home for supper.
Yellow bass are delicious, firm-fleshed, with a slightly sweet taste. I’ve eaten lots of them over the years.
The only drawback is that they are tedious to clean because of their small size. On the flip side, the thin fillets fry up crisp and delicious.
There is no size limit or creel limit on yellow bass. You can keep as many as you care to clean.
They can be a nuisance – an expensive nuisance – to crappie fishermen using minnows. A school of yellow bass can empty a minnow bucket in no time.
I’ve seen muttering crappie fishermen pull anchor and leave a productive crappie hole when a school of yellow bass moved in.
They can also pester lure fishermen. They hit so hard that they quickly shred plastic crappie jigs.
And when they attack bass lures and get treble hooks imbedded in their relatively small mouths, they are pain to unhook – literally.
Yellow bass have sharp barbs on their dorsal and pectoral fins that can inflict painful pricks.
Bass fishermen who like to keep a lure in the water every second don’t like to waste time unhooking the bothersome, sharp-finned little yellows.
“Little” is the operative word for yellow bass. The state record weighed a mere two pounds, five ounces. And that’s a giant, about two pounds bigger than average.
There’s a reason why there is no Yellow Bass Unlimited, or professional yellow bass guides. And you’re not likely to see a 9-incher hanging on a den wall.
Nobody calls a fishing buddy with an excited report about where the yellow bass are running.
They’re diminutive, distained and dismissed.
But they’re also abundant, easy to catch and good to eat, for those who have the patience to clean a mess.
You could say yellow bass are big for their size.