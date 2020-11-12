A recent record poaching bust in Nebraska resulted in over $500,000 in fines and years of lost hunting privileges for numerous hunters, and 30 months in federal prison for the outfitter who arranged the illegal hunts.
Among the violations was baiting for deer and turkeys.
Yet, in some states baiting is perfectly legal.
Tennessee for years has sent a mixed message about the controversial practice. It's legal to put out corn and commercial bait to lure deer and turkeys to a particular spot, but it is illegal to hunt around the bait.
It has to be removed 10 days before hunting at that spot.
Supposedly the Tennessee law is about ethics. Call it the Bird Feeder Law. It’s not considered ethical to shoot birds out of a feeder.
But if deer and turkeys have become conditioned for weeks or months to coming to a specific spot to gobble goodies, they won’t suddenly stop coming to that spot 10 days prior to hunting season -- especially since there’s no way to remove all the bait that’s been scattered on the ground.
Electronic feeders and other devices can be disabled and removed, but a lot of the scattered corn and other bait will remain and continue to draw in animals.
Then there’s the hazy issue of food plots.
Food plots have become increasingly popular with deer hunters for a simple reason: they’re effective. Food plots are planted for one reason: to draw deer to that spot to be shot.
Most food plots have tree stands, shooting houses or pop-up blinds set up along the edges. I’ve killed lots of deer around food plots over the years.
What’s the ethical difference between baiting and a food plot?
Not much.
Granted, some food plots are vast, covering two or three acres and closely mimicking agriculture fields where deer come to feed naturally. Others are the size of a tennis court.
But even the largest ones are planted and maintained for the specific purpose of drawing in game. It’s simply baiting on a more natural order.
It’s a sticky wicket, as the English say.
I guess I’m somewhere in the middle. It doesn’t seem fair-chase to shoot a deer or turkey lured in by a pile of bait. A food plot, on the other hand, is no different from a field planted for normal agricultural use – despite its obvious intent.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency opposes baiting not only for ethical reasons, but also because of concerns about the spread of diseases such as Chronic Wasting Disease when several deer feed in the same spot. That’s why the Agency discourages the use of feeders even by wildlife-watchers.
It’s a complex issue. Like most ethical questions, it’s a matter of conscience.