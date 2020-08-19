Still nuts about squirrels
Squirrel season opens Saturday.
Go ahead and start without me.
It’s too hot. Squirrels and heat-stroke don’t go together.
I enjoy squirrel hunting – mostly out of nostalgia – but I prefer to do it in the fall when the leaves are splashed scarlet and gold, and the morning air has a nip of early frost.
This time of year, skeeters do the nipping.
In addition to skeeters, spiders dangle in ambush in dewy webs, and snakes are out and about. And did I mention poison Ivy?
Poison ivy is easy to identify. It has three leaves and you’re sitting in it.
Like most country boys, I cut my teeth on squirrels. I got my first gun at 12, a little single-shot .410. I was a terror on bushytails.
It was primarily greys that scurried through the hardwood treetops on the Plateau, but there would an occasional bonus fox squirrel, burnt-orange and the size of a tomcat.
I cleaned every one I bagged, and Grandma Harriet fried them up. She rolled them in Martha White flower, sprinkled on a pinch of sage, and patted out a panful of biscuits while the squirrels sizzled on her old wood-burning stove.
I bet they serve Grandma Harriet’s hot-buttered biscuits in heaven.
Like a lot of old folk, Grandma liked squirrel brains. They were considered a delicacy. I once wrote a column about eating squirrel brains that went on the world-wide net.
I got an email from a young woman in Australia requesting an interview for an NPR-type feature about “exotic food customs.”
We had some fun with it. She wanted to know what squirrel brains tasted like. I said they compare favorably to kangaroo.
I stopped keeping the heads after I got married. My bride, a city girl, said cooking rodents was bad enough.
She drew the line at cooking them while they stared at her.
Nowadays I do most of my squirreling (if that’s a word) on a friend’s farm in Giles County, or with hunting buddy Roy Denney on his place in Gladeville. Wildlife Management Areas also offer some excellent, under-utilized squirrel hunting.
Squirrel hunting is a perfect break-in for kids.
It teaches them woodcraft and patience, and sharpens their shooting skills. There’s no pressure. If they miss a shot, so what? Try again.
Unfortunately, squirrel hunting is declining, due in part to the success of the state’s deer and turkey restorations. If you can bag a big buck or gobbler, why bother with a scrawny little squirrel?
I still enjoy an occasional hunt in late fall when the woods are crisp, with a whiff of woodsmoke in the air. It’s fun to slip through the misty dawn, listening for the trickle of hickory-nut hulls through the leaves and the dew-shattering shiver of branches overhead.
Squirrel hunting takes me back.
Suddenly I’m 12 again.
If only Grandma Harriet were waiting back home with her old wood-burning stove fired up, the biscuits patted out, and the skillet hot.