Come Saturday morning, thousands of hunters across Tennessee will sling their powder horns over their shoulders, hoist their muzzleloaders, and step back into the 18th century.
Nov. 7 is opening day of muzzleloader deer season.
It’s a chance for modern hunters to bag a buck the same way their great-great grandfathers did when they first ventured into the Middle Tennessee wilderness.
Well, maybe not EXACTLY the same way.
Some of us fudge a bit, using modern muzzleloader rifles and accessories.
I shoot an in-line muzzleloader loaded with plastic-jacketed sabots and synthetic powder pellets.
I also rely on a scope. Davy and Daniel didn’t have scopes on their muzzleloaders, but I suspect their eyesight was better than mine.
When I began muzzleloader hunting three decades ago, I used an old-fashioned hammerlock rifle, black powder, and punkin balls seated in greased patches.
It was cumbersome to load – each charge of powder had to be carefully measured. And ramming a ball down the barrel wasn’t easy, especially for a second shot after the rifling was fouled with burnt powder.
I imagined what it was like for my great-great grandpa, trying to reload while being charged by a wounded bear or an Indian with a scalping knife.
Cleaning an old-fashioned “smoke pole” was messy. The burnt black powder smelled like rotten eggs and got smeared on everything.
Cleaning a modern in-line muzzleloader is a breeze. Synthetic powder burns cleaner, with almost no odor or residue, and the sabots slide down the barrel with barely a push.
And its deadly. I can drive tacks at 50 yards. If I miss a shot, it’s not the rifle’s fault.
While I lean toward practicality, hunting buddy Clarence Dies of Lebanon is a muzzleloader traditionalist. Clarence hunts with a flintlock, just like the ones carried in the 1700’s.
He also dresses the part, clad in home-made buckskins and leather moccasins. He wears a beaver-skin hat. (Beaver fur repels water better than raccoon fur.)
His one modern concession: in the field he wears the requisite blaze-orange over his frontier garb.
Shooting a flintlock has one serious drawback: it doesn’t always shoot.
Prowling the woods, it’s easy for the powder to become damp, and damp powder won’t fire. The charge in the firing pan just flashes -- hence the expression “a flash in the pan.”
That happened to Clarence on a hunt a few years ago. I killed a forkhorn just after dawn, and as we dragged it across the field, another buck stepped out of a thicket 30 yards away.
Clarence raised his flintlock, aimed, and pulled the trigger. Click! Mis-fire.
Before he could re-charge, the buck ambled off.
Clarence shrugged it off. He doesn’t muzzleloader hunt just to kill a deer. He does it for the challenge of hunting the way his pioneer ancestors hunted.
It’s not easy, and I admire his tenacity.
I can spare a little venison if he needs some.