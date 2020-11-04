Clarence

Lebanon's Clarence Dies dresses the part when muzzleloader hunting.

 Larry Woody

Come Saturday morning, thousands of hunters across Tennessee will sling their powder horns over their shoulders, hoist their muzzleloaders, and step back into the 18th century.

Nov. 7 is opening day of muzzleloader deer season.

It’s a chance for modern hunters to bag a buck the same way their great-great grandfathers did when they first ventured into the Middle Tennessee wilderness.

Well, maybe not EXACTLY the same way.

Some of us fudge a bit, using modern muzzleloader rifles and accessories.

I shoot an in-line muzzleloader loaded with plastic-jacketed sabots and synthetic powder pellets.

I also rely on a scope. Davy and Daniel didn’t have scopes on their muzzleloaders, but I suspect their eyesight was better than mine.

When I began muzzleloader hunting three decades ago, I used an old-fashioned hammerlock rifle, black powder, and punkin balls seated in greased patches.

It was cumbersome to load – each charge of powder had to be carefully measured. And ramming a ball down the barrel wasn’t easy, especially for a second shot after the rifling was fouled with burnt powder.

I imagined what it was like for my great-great grandpa, trying to reload while being charged by a wounded bear or an Indian with a scalping knife.

Cleaning an old-fashioned “smoke pole” was messy. The burnt black powder smelled like rotten eggs and got smeared on everything.

Cleaning a modern in-line muzzleloader is a breeze. Synthetic powder burns cleaner, with almost no odor or residue, and the sabots slide down the barrel with barely a push.

And its deadly. I can drive tacks at 50 yards. If I miss a shot, it’s not the rifle’s fault.

While I lean toward practicality, hunting buddy Clarence Dies of Lebanon is a muzzleloader traditionalist. Clarence hunts with a flintlock, just like the ones carried in the 1700’s.

He also dresses the part, clad in home-made buckskins and leather moccasins. He wears a beaver-skin hat. (Beaver fur repels water better than raccoon fur.)

His one modern concession: in the field he wears the requisite blaze-orange over his frontier garb.

Shooting a flintlock has one serious drawback: it doesn’t always shoot.

Prowling the woods, it’s easy for the powder to become damp, and damp powder won’t fire. The charge in the firing pan just flashes -- hence the expression “a flash in the pan.”

That happened to Clarence on a hunt a few years ago. I killed a forkhorn just after dawn, and as we dragged it across the field, another buck stepped out of a thicket 30 yards away.

Clarence raised his flintlock, aimed, and pulled the trigger. Click! Mis-fire.

Before he could re-charge, the buck ambled off.

Clarence shrugged it off. He doesn’t muzzleloader hunt just to kill a deer. He does it for the challenge of hunting the way his pioneer ancestors hunted.

It’s not easy, and I admire his tenacity.

I can spare a little venison if he needs some.

