Let’s call a slob a slob.
Last fall I was hiking at a local state park which has trash cans installed everywhere -- at the parking area, beside the playground, at the picnic pavilion.
In case someone doesn’t understand what the trash cans are for, a sign is posted as a reminder: Please Don’t Littler.
Evidently litter-bugs can’t read. They must be illiterate-bugs as well.
Trash was scattered all around the trash cans. Plastic water bottles. Aluminum cans. Burger wrappers. Cardboard fast-food boxes. Paper cups. Plastic straws. Plastic forks. Tinfoil wrappers.
How lazy can someone be to throw their trash down BESIDE a trash can?
The walking trail around the park lake was almost as bad. Assorted trash, from plastic water bottles to paper cups, were strewn along the path.
A used diaper, of all things, had been tossed into a bed of yellow wildflowers. There’s nothing like a soiled diaper to enhance their natural beauty.
Empty plastic bottles, aluminum cans and candy wrappers don’t weigh much. If you can carry them in, you can carry them out.
It is said that man is the only animal that fouls its own nest. I believe it.
I’m not picking on this particular park. It’s one of my favorites in the Midstate area, and the rangers who oversee it do a great job. But a ranger can’t be stationed behind every tree to police the slobs.
It’s not just state parks that have a litter problem. Some Percy Priest Lake campsites are so trashy that they are unsafe to use. Broken glass, tin cans and other refuse cover the ground. It’s like camping in a city dump.
Another pet littering peeve, while I’m peeving, is fishermen who throw used fishing line on the ground. Along the banks of Stones River below Priest dam, it’s hard to walk for the coils of monofilament.
It’s also scattered in tangles around most boat docks and ramps. It’s gotten so bad that some ramps, like the one at Davis Corner on Old Hickory Lake, have installed a special line-disposal tube, with a sign asking fishermen to please use it.
Discarded fishing line is not only unsightly, it’s dangerous. It gets snarled in boat propellers and can entangle swimmers -- humans and wildlife. I’ve seen herons flopping on the bank, their legs snarled in fishing line.
Monofilament line, like plastic bottles, takes decades, if not centuries, to biodegrade. What a gift to leave our grandkids.
Old pal Ed Bruce once did some attention-getting anti-litter TV commercials that seemed to effective.
Maybe it’s time to bring back Ed’s “Tennessee Trash” character.
It’s hard to believe that some people need to be reminded to do something so simple: see that trash can over there? Put your trash in it. Don’t throw it on the ground.
Is that so difficult?
Apparently, for litter slobs, it is.