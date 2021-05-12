Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially in the morning. High 88F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.