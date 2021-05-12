Old-time catfishermen claim the stinkier the bait the better, and if you’ve ever been down-wind from some of them, you realize they know a thing or two about odor.
As kids, we heard chicken innards made great catfish bait, especially if sealed in a Mason jar and allowed to simmer in the hot sun for a few days.
One summer my buddy Ralph collected some ingredients when his grandma dispatched a pullet for supper. He sat the jar and its contents on the porch to marinate, and that afternoon his mom tripped over it and broke it. For several days afterwards, Ralph had to fish standing up.
But he was onto something. Nowadays there are commercial “stink baits” made specifically for catfish. Most have catchy names like “Gag-a-Maggot.”
You don’t want to spill any on you before a hot date.
Fish of all species rely on their sense of smell when foraging, and none more-so than catfish. Their long, slimy whiskers have over 250,000 taste buds capable of detecting certain scents in 10 billion parts of water.
But it is really necessary to use bait that smells like grandpa’s old socks?
Not all catfishermen do. A friend who specializes in catching giant cats in the Tennessee River uses raw chicken breasts for bait.
Fresh chicken livers also are proven favorites, along with shrimp, marshmallows and cheese balls. At the end of the day if you don’t catch any catfish you can eat the bait.
Fishing buddy Bob Sherborne insists nothing beats chunks of hot dogs. One afternoon on Old Hickory Lake he caught a boat-load of catfish, and said he could have caught more if he hadn’t run out of mustard.
Catfish like Ivory soap. I don’t know about Lifebouy, Dove and Irish Spring.
We never got to try marinated chicken innards, but as kids we caught lots of farm-pond cats on Catalpa worms, which are close. A Catalpa tree grew in my grandma’s back yard, and in the summer it was crawling with fat, juicy green worms.
Using Catalpa worms for bait is not for the squeamish -- for PETA’s sake I won’t go into the gruesome details – but catfish found them yummy.
Worms of all kinds make great catfish bait – from little red wigglers to giant Canadian night-crawlers, the LeBron James of annelids. One spring Ralph got worms from eating green apples, and for months he was a walking bait shop.
Another fishing buddy bought a jar of one of the a fore-mentioned commercial stink baits. It smelled like over-ripe sardines and the label said it was “irresistible to cats.”
The jar was hard to open, and when the lid suddenly twisted off, the stuff sloshed all over him. It attracted cats all right – they came purring from all over the neighborhood and followed him around for days.
He was afraid to try it on catfish -- they might go into a feeding frenzy and capsize the boat.