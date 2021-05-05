Tennessee’s spring squirrel season runs May 8-June 13, but springtime squirrel hunting is like springtime football.
There’s nothing wrong with it, but it just doesn’t seem natural.
Rules and regulations are the same in the spring as for the traditional fall season, with a liberal 10-squirrel daily bag limit. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency keeps no harvest data, but I doubt that many squirrels are bagged during the spring season.
Even during the fall, squirrel hunting is fading away. It’s due to a lot of factors, starting with a decline in accessible hunting land. Also, deer and turkeys have become so abundant that they draw more and more hunters away from small game.
In the spring, the distractions come from a slight overlap with turkey season – April 3rd-May 16 – but more importantly, it is also peak fishing season.
More outdoorsmen are more focused on crappie and bass than on bushy tails.
Aside from bad timing, there’s no drawback to a spring squirrel season. The prolific rodents bear two litters a year, and over-hunting is not a concern. In fact, squirrels are so abundant in some residential areas they are considered a nuisance.
Hunting tactics are different in the spring than in the fall, when squirrels are feeding primarily on acorns and nuts high in the treetops, and hunters come home with cricks in their neck from looking up.
In the spring, squirrels tend to feed closer to the ground, nibbling buds and fresh shoots and unearthing leftover goodies stored last fall.
In the spring, warming temperatures bring out snakes, so watch your step. Ticks and chiggers also start to emerge, so a good insect repellent is prudent, followed by a careful tick-check at the end of the hunt.
Poison ivy is a concern as it begins it spring growth.
Preserving harvested squirrels is no problem -- the spring is generally not as warm as the days of late August when the “fall” season opens -- so spoilage is not a concern. They can be stored in a cooler for a long drive.
It’s a myth that spring – and even summer – wild game is not good to eat. That misconception began back in the days before refrigeration, when preserving meat in warm weather was a challenge.
One advantage of spring squirrel hunting is that the woods aren’t crowded. There’s plenty of squirrels scurrying about, so help yourself.