Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee... Cumberland River At Nashville affecting Sumner, Wilson and Davidson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Cumberland River At Nashville. * Until further notice. * At 3:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 34.0 feet and falling. * Action stage is 30.0 feet. * Flood stage is 40.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue slowly falling this week. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Further inundation of low lying areas along the river is occurring including the riverfront landing and receation areas near Nissan Stadium. * Impact...At 34.0 feet, Water reaches the second grassy area of the riverfront landing and covers most of the recreation areas on the east side of the river near Nissan Stadium. &&