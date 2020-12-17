Carson-Newman University fishing coach Hunter Sales says he recruits anglers for his team the same way football and basketball coaches recruit their athletes.
“I look for talent and character,” says Sales, whose "Angling Eagles" are ranked No. 7 in the nation among 179 schools.
Sales says Lebanon High's Brady Duncan fits both requirements.
Brady recently signed with the Jefferson City university on a fishing scholarship and next year will start competing on the collegiate level.
“I met Brady when he attended a couple of our youth fishing camps,” Sales says, “so I knew what a fine young man he is. I also follow the national high school fishing tournament standings, and Brady’s name keeps appearing high on the list. He’ll make a great addition to our team.”
“I had some other offers,” says Brady, “but I liked the people at Carson-Newman, and they have a great program, so that was my final choice.”
Brady is a senior at Lebanon High, but the school has no fishing team, so he competes with the Mt. Juliet Fishing Team, open to all Wilson County students.
The son of Scott and Stacy Duncan, Brady began fishing with his dad almost as a toddler, and by the 5th grade he was competing in area tournaments.
“I’ve always enjoyed fishing, and my dad is a great teacher,” Brady says.
“I like tournament fishing for the competition.”
Brady will join 24 other anglers on partial scholarships at Carson-Newman, including two coeds, whom the coach says, “fish as well as the guys.”
The team competes in 14-15 bass tournaments a year, mostly on famed East Tennessee lakes Cherokee and Douglas, but a few as far away as Florida, Georgia and Alabama and even one in New York.
“We divide the trips among the members of the team so that everybody gets a chance to compete,” Sales says, “and also so that no student has to miss too class time with all the travel.”
The tournaments are held year-round, but concentrated primarily in the spring.
Sales says five or six Tennessee colleges and universities offer fishing scholarships, and several more field club-level teams.
Carson-Newman’s team had been club level until two years ago when it started offering partial scholarships.
“Collegiate fishing has been growing super-fast,” Coach Sales says.
“It has been big in high schools, and that interest has carried over into the colleges. Our anglers are as committed and competitive as athletes in any other sport.”
There is a High School Fishing Trail along with a College Fishing Trail that compiles tournament results and standings. Bass Pro Shops oversees the latter.
“The more collegiate fishing grows, the more competitive it becomes,” Sales says. “We take pride in being ranked 7th in the country.”
Duncan says he wants to major in business in hope of pursuing a professional fishing career in the future.