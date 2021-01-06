As a new year unfolds, it’s time to reflect on the old.
It was tough at times, made tougher by the pandemic.
But amid the hard times there are some good memories.
In April I found a rocky bank at Percy Priest Lake stacked with big crappie. I brought home a dozen every trip. The weather was perfect, the fishing was hot, and for the entire month I feasted on golden crappie fillets.
The bluegill spawned in May. My buddy and I weren’t able to make our annual pilgrimage to Reelfoot Lake’s bluegill haven, but I caught all I cared to clean in shallow coves on Old Hickory, with some chunky shellcrackers mixed in.
After all these years, I still tingle at the sight of a bobber twitching, jiggling, and plunging under.
In early June channel cats started partying below Cheatham Dam and one morning I caught them till my wrists ached. Nothing big, but a blast on light tackle.
Back on Priest fishing for stripers, buddy Chuck Campbell caught a buffalo that weighed at least 60 pounds. We released the big lug to fight again -- one for the memory book, if not the record book.
August arrived, too hot to fish, so I hiked along the Tennessee River in Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park, swam at Eva Beach, and toured the Folklife Museum and Civil War Historic Park. After dozens of visits to the area, I discover something new every trip.
Late September found me hunkered around a campfire at a deer camp near Catoosa with several boyhood buddies – now grandpas – retelling old stories and corny jokes.
The fire danced, stars twinkled overhead, and a distant whip-poor-will asked where the years went.
The October woods were scarlet and gold as I eased along one chilly morning toward a trickle of hickory nut hulls through amber leaves. High above, a flicker of gray gave away the breakfast diner. My .22 cracked, and I was 12 again.
November brought muzzleloader season. Opening day dawned cool, with a hint of fall and a whiff of woodsmoke in the air. If this were a typical outdoors story, just after dawn a big buck would come crunching through the leaves. But after four hours of setting, I had seen nothing, so I started still-hunting along a ridge. I hadn’t gone far when I spotted an 8-point buck bedded down under some cedars. The wind was right, and he didn’t know I was there until my muzzleloader boomed. Luck counts.
In late December I left the woods after a long, cold day without seeing a deer. As I trudged across a field of russet sagegrass, up ahead a pond’s glassy surface reflected an orange and purple sunset. The dying rays silhouetted a flock of circling mallards. It was a breathtaking scene.
I watched in awe, reminded of why we are drawn to the outdoors.
It was a good way to end the year.