A popular outdoors magazine recently had a cover photo of a black Labrador retriever that resembled our old dog Buddy.
Except the cover-dog was holding a mallard in its mouth that it retrieved. Buddy never retrieved a mallard or anything else. He was a non-retrieving retriever.
When Buddy was a puppy, we tried to train him to fetch by throwing a tennis ball in the yard. Nothing doing. We’d throw the ball and Buddy would just sit there looking at us. We knew what he was thinking: you threw it, you go get it.
The magazine mutt was covered in icy slush. That too would have eliminated Buddy. He was terrified of water, icy or otherwise.
The day we brought him home, we took him down to the creek that flows through the back yard, expecting him to go dashing in. He dashed in the other direction.
Buddy was so scared of getting wet that we had to tie his leash to a tree to give him a bath. We had the world’s only Labrador retriever who wouldn’t retrieve and was afraid of the water.
Buddy wasn’t an Outdoor Life-type hunting dog. The only thing he hunted was a place to snooze.
Occasionally he’d chase a squirrel, but he quickly realized it was futile because the squirrel always ran up a tree. Maybe he was smarter than we thought. A lot of us have spent our lives futilely chasing squirrels up trees.
Buddy was a pacifist. He let our granddaughter tie ribbons on his ears and paint his toenails bright red, and never once complained.
Buddy slept curled on the floor, protecting us from intruders. He’d never bite a burglar, of course, but one might trip over him in the dark.
Buddy wasn’t a picky eater. He wolfed down table scraps, apple cores, turnip greens and anything else he could get his paws on. Remember those TV commercials showing dogs being finicky about their food? Buddy would eat anything that came in a can or a box, then try to eat the box.
Who cared if he wouldn’t hunt? He was gentle and faithful, and you could see the unconditional love in his chestnut-brown eyes.
The years rolled by and Buddy turned 17, old for a Lab. His hips became arthritic. He could barely walk. We had to carry him up and down the steps. He twitched and whimpered in his sleep as his crippled condition worsened.
Finally the vet said there was nothing that could be done. We signed a paper and she led Buddy down the silent hallway, limping, toenails clicking on the cool tile. He stopped and looked back at us, as though to say he understood.
Then, with a final wag of his tail, he hobbled on.
We buried Buddy on the hillside across the creek on a sunny spring morning.
He was, what we call down home, a good ol’ dog.