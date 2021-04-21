Some anglers swoon over the moon
My Uncle Bud always checked the moon phases in the Farmer’s Almanac before he went fishing, to see if they were biting.
If the Almanac said it was a good day to fish, he went.
If the Almanac said it was a bad day to fish, he went anyway.
Like most fishermen, Uncle Bud fished whenever he could get off from work. His schedule was dictated by his boss, not the Man in the Moon. He didn’t have the luxury of waiting around for the perfect phase.
So why bother checking the Almanac? I figured he did it for amusement, the same way a cat plays with a mouse. It’s going to eat the mouse regardless.
I don’t doubt that the phase of the moon is significant. Old-timers relied on the Almanac to tell them when to plant their corn and beans. I don’t know beans about farming, but if it works for crops, it should work for crappie.
I can attest that an abrupt change in barometric pressure affects fishes’ activity. One summer I was fishing in a farm pond when a sudden thunderstorm blew up. The fish went into a frenzy, splashing and thrashing, and I caught one every cast.
When the storm subsided, so did the frenzy. I was soaked, but what a pile of fish I had.
Another time a buddy and I were fishing for stripe on Old Hickory Lake when black clouds began to roil on the horizon. The temperature dipped, and floating sticks bobbed end-up, a sign of dropping pressure.
Suddenly the stripe went wild, just as the fish did in the farm pond. They were jumping everywhere, smacking our lures as soon as they hit the water.
In the distance, ominous flashes of lightening darted across the darkening sky. My buddy suggested we might ought to head in, but it’s hard to leave when the fishing’s that hot.
The lightening flickered closer and closer, and finally I told my nervous partner I’d make one last cast. It almost was my last one – ever.
A bolt of lightning struck the lake and sent a jolt through our aluminum boat. My toes tingled, and my buddy claimed he could pick up the Grand Ole Opry on the metal fillings in his teeth.
We learned two lessons that day: (1) a sudden drop in barometric pressure makes fish active, and (2) if you’re not smart enough to get in out of the lightning, fish aren’t all that may get fried.
Back to lunar phases: they impact not only fish and wildlife, but according to ancient superstitions, they affect human behavior as well. From “lunar” comes such words as “lunatic” and “loony” – frequently applied to fishermen.
When a big yellow moon glows overhead, guys are known to do strange things, like turn into werewolves, run off with their blonde secretaries and buy expensive bass boats.
Don’t blame us – blame the moonbeams.