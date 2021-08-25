Cats are purrrrrrfect hunters
At the risk of sounding catty, domestic felines have been short-changed by outdoor writers.
That occurred to me the other night as I was sorting through a collection of musty old Outdoor Life and Field & Stream magazines. They featured dogs retrieving mallards, treeing coons and pointing quail, and there were stories about faithful old hounds snoozing by the fire after their hunting days were done.
But not one cat.
I blame Hollywood.
It gave us Rin Tin Tin, White Fang, Yukon King and Bullet. There were movies and TV shows featuring Benji, Beethoven, Toto, Marley, Old Yeller and the immortal Lassie.
When little Timmy fell in the well, he didn’t shout, “Snowball! Go for help!” He yelled for Lassie.
Hollywood can be excused, but not outdoor writers. We’re supposed to appreciate a hunter when we see one, and cats are the keenest ever to prowl the planet.
I speak from experience.
Years ago, a black Lab named Buddy shared our residence along with Kenobi the cat. (Kenobi was named by our son Brian, a Star Wars nut.)
The only thing Buddy ever hunted was a shady spot to take a nap. He wouldn’t chase a squirrel if it said something bad about his mama.
Kenobi, on the other hand, was a natural born killer.
He stalked the back yard and the woods behind our house. It was amusing to watch him sit motionless for an hour by a chipmunk burrow, waiting for the chipmunk to poke its head out. It wasn’t so amusing for the chipmunk.
Kenobi was a trophy hunter. He didn’t eat his kill; he proudly displayed it on the back porch.
Some mornings there would be one of the afore-mentioned chipmunks, a hapless songbird (bad Kenobi, bad!) a lizard or a couple of wood mice. Once he brought us a garter snake, and another time a vole, which I had to Google to identify.
He carried a squirming baby possum up one afternoon, but Brian’s mom rescued it. Kenobi went off and pouted.
I wouldn’t have been surprised to see him drag up the neighbor’s dog one day. Or maybe the neighbor himself.
Cats hunt from instinct, not from hunger, except for ferals forced to survive on birds and small mammals. It’s not the cats’ fault, it’s the fault of the thoughtless humans who dump them out to fend for themselves. Cats are survivors.
When Kenobi wasn’t hunting, he was fighting and romancing, yowling in the moonlight. Sometimes the brindled brawler trudged home at dawn with scratches and chewed ears, but he was back in action by sundown. I like to think he retired undefeated.
We don’t know what became of Kenobi. We didn’t see him around for a day or so, and figured he was off on safari. We finally went looking for him, but he had vanished without a trace.
The king of the jungle is gone, and I miss the old rascal.