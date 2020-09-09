Darting doves aren't love birds -
A national shooting organization estimates it takes approximately two boxes of shotgun shells (50) to bag a limit of 15 doves.
I think that estimate is ‘way off.
Most hunters I know need more than that.
Hitting a small, darting, feathered rocket, aided by a gusting tail-wind, is one of the most difficult challenges in all outdoors.
(Hitting a flushed grouse in thick cover is also challenging, but at least there’s not dozens of other hunters watching and snickering every time you miss.)
Dove season opened Sept. 1, its traditional opening-day kickoff, and as usual the lead was flying. Every year, some 100,000 hunters kill approximately two million doves in Tennessee.
In addition to the number of shells required to bag a bird, another interesting statistic would be pounds of lead-per-bird. The average dove weighs 4.2 ounces.
Equally depressing: how much a platter of grilled dove breasts costs.
Calculate the price of gun, shells, license, camo outfit, vest, shooting stool, bug dope, sunscreen and transportation to and from the dove field. For the cost of a few bites of dove breast, a couple could dine out at a fancy restaurant.
The time and money invested in dove hunting can strain a marriage.
Old joke: a dove hunter sneaks home one afternoon after a long day afield, to be met at the door by his angry wife, demanding to know where he’s been.
Thinking quickly, he says he’s been out with his pretty young secretary.
“Don’t lie to me, snaps his wife – I see those dove feathers on your collar!”
Dove shooting is about more than shooting doves. It’s a social event. Buddies get together at a dove field, have lunch, swap yarns. Then they spread out to see who’ll miss the most birds and tell the most fibs later.
A couple of years ago I was invited to a dove hunt on a Wilson County farm. There were about 50 hunters stationed around the large field.
When a flight of doves appeared on the horizon, it sounded like Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg.
The firing would commence at the far end of the field and crackle along the flight of the birds as they swooped past.
One Indiana Jones dove dipped and darted its way across the field, dodging dozens of shots, and sailed away unscathed. It received an ovation.
A mischievous dove can have a little fun by flying low over the field. Hunters on opposite sides yell “Low bird!” as they pepper each other.
I hunted that day with Lebanon’s Clarence Dies, who has no trouble collecting a limit of turkeys every spring. But turkeys are a bigger target than doves, and, unlike doves, tend to stand still.
As I recall, Clarence bagged only six doves that afternoon.
I couldn’t rib him about it. I got two, plus a handful of feathers.
I might have killed more if I hadn’t run out of shells. I brought only two boxes.