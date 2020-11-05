Quail season opens Saturday but I’ll skip it to go muzzleloader deer hunting.
I figure I’ll have a better chance to bag a buck than a bob-white.
I don’t hunt quail nowadays -- at least not wild birds. Hunting pen-raised quail is easier on the conscience. Wild quail are too scarce, and have been for decades.
I’d rather hear a wild bob-white whistle than shoot it.
The sprite “bob-bob-white!” call was once the sound of summer in the South. From fields to fence rows, from vegetable gardens to back yards, hearing quail whistle and seeing them marching along like little soldiers was common throughout the countryside.
Nowadays the whistle of a quail – called partridges by the old folks -- is so rare that when you hear one, you stop and listen.
A half-century ago that was the case with wild turkeys. Hearing a distant gobble was something to talk about. Now turkeys are abundant, and quail have disappeared in most areas throughout the Southeast.
Nobody knows why.
Baffled wildlife biologists have pondered the mystery for over 50 years and have yet to solve it.
One theory is that a change in farming practices is to blame. Modern farmers keep fence rows clean, and mow weedy fields that once provided food and cover for quail. Pesticides might also be getting into the quails’ food chain, the same as DDT once did, devastating the eagle population.
The glitch in those theories: even in untended fields and Wildlife Management Areas where the habitat remains unchanged and there are no pesticides, quail have disappeared.
The explosion of the state’s turkey population was once thought to be a factor. Turkeys will feed on anything, including quail eggs. But there’s also a glitch in that theory: quail had already vanished from most areas long before the turkeys arrived.
An increase in predators, especially coyotes, is a consideration. But as with the turkeys, coyotes didn’t arrive until long after the quails’ decline.
Until biologists figure out what’s causing the problem, they can’t fix it.
A moratorium on quail hunting has been proposed, but so far has not been enacted. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency continues to hold a quail season, and hope that the birds eventually make a comeback.
Meanwhile, quail hunters can hunt on commercial game reserves like Meadowbrook Game Farm in Westmorland, and on private land stocked with pen-raised birds. I’ve gone on those hunts, and they were fun and challenging.
Dogs work pen-raised birds just as they work wild birds – watching a pointer freeze into a quivering statue is half the pleasure of quail hunting – and the whirr of a flushed covey makes the heart hammer. And at the end of the day you don’t feel guilty when you empty the game pouch.
It’s a good replacement, but of course it’s not the same as hunting wild birds.
Those golden days may be over.