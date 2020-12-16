Last spring Lebanon’s Clarence Dies and I were trudging across a stubblefield in the pitch-dark, on our way to a turkey blind.
Suddenly Clarence, leading the way, did a high-jump that might have earned him an Olympic gold medal. Silver at least.
He almost stepped on a possum.
It just sat there, grinning up into the beam of Clarence’s head-lamp, like it thought it was funny. I had no idea Clarence could jump that high, especially loaded down with all that hunting gear.
After Clarence landed, we proceed on, leaving the mischievous marsupial behind.
Like most outdoorsmen, I’ve encountered plenty of possums over the decades, and most reacted the way the one Clarence high-jumped over. They usually just hunker down, or sometimes roll over and pretend to be dead.
It’s called playing possum.
It’s a defense mechanism. A possum is too slow to out-run a predator, so it pretends its deceased, in hopes of being left alone. (I used to try the same ploy with our resident 3rd-grade school bully.)
But not all possums are passive.
I was hunting late one afternoon with a newspaper friend, Haystack Hudson, who got his nickname from a thatch of straw-colored hair that resembled a haystack in style and texture.
Haystack, a city boy, had never seen a possum until we came up on one in a fence row, probably on its way to a nearby persimmon tree.
When we approached it, it opened a mouth filled with fearsome-looking teeth and began hissing.
I assured Haystack the critter was harmless, despite its appearance. It was all bluff. I told him to nudge it with his toe and it would fall over.
Haystack nudged, but instead of swooning, the possum came scrambling up his britches leg.
Apparently we ran into a peeved possum that was having a bad day. It was in no mood to play around.
After doing a lively possum trot, Haystack was convinced I’d played a prank, getting him to provoke a vicious animal. My guffawing didn’t help.
I lost touch with Haystack over the years. I heard he became a fireman in Pigeon Forge, but gave it up when he charged into a burning house and his hair caught fire.
Back to possums: they are fascinating little critters, with their bright, dark eyes, pink noses and hairless tails. Their babies are born inside mom’s pouch, like kangaroos, blind and hairless, and emerge weeks later. I once saw a mama possum with seven babies riding on her back.
Those Braveheart possums who refuse to play dead often grin – showing rows of sharp teeth – hissing and salivating.
They look fearsome, like a hissing, slobbering giant rat, but its all bluff.
Possum pelts used to be valuable, but nowadays bring only a dollar or so.
The meat is said to be tasty, though a tad greasy. I’ve passed on possum over the years, but wouldn’t mind sampling some out of curiosity.
I’ll ask Clarence to catch me one.