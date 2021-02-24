Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.