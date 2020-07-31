Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.