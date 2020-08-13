Canoes & kayak rentals are clogging TN waterways
Congested canoeing -- Commercial canoe and kayak rentals continue to grow in popularity, creating congestion on some popular waters and causing conflicts with fishermen and other users.
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is calling attention to the situation by inviting Middle Tennesseans to post photos, videos and stories of their experiences. They can be posted and viewed at tnwf.org/river-photos.
The TWF does not oppose commercial canoe and kayak rentals, but believes the companies should be responsible stewards of the public waters, emphasizing consideration to other users and cleaning up litter.
License sales soaring -- Approximately 130,000 Tennesseans so far this year have purchased hunting/fishing licenses for the first time, representing a 16% increase from this time last year.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency believes the surge reflects a growing interest in the state’s expanded hunting and fishing opportunities, as well as a reaction to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Being outdoors allows persons to remain social-distanced and follow other pandemic guidelines.
Hunter Ed reminder -- Squirrel season opens Aug. 22 and dove season Sept. 1, and the TWRA reminds those born after Jan. 1, 1969 they must complete a Hunter Education class in order to get a license.
The classes can be taken on-line. For details, visit www.tnwildlif.org or consult the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
The Guide also has information about the migratory bird license required to hunt doves (covered by certain licenses) and other license regulations.
Rabbit disease -- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is monitoring an outbreak of a disease in rabbits in several Western states and fears it could eventually reach here.
The disease is fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, but is not harmful to humans or other wildlife. Anyone finding dead rabbits is asked to contact the TWRA.
Trap shoot -- The Cedar City Gun Club has resumed its summer shooting schedule.
For information about the weekly trap short or other Gun Club activities, contact Kerry Hale at khale386@gmail.com.
Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact phone number.