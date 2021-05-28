Free Fishing Day is June 12
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold its annual Free Fishing day on June 12.
A license is not required to fish in public waters on that day, but permits may be required on private waters.
The annual Free Fishing Week also starts that day, during which time anyone 15 or younger can fish for free. Again, some private waters may require permits. For details consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
BOW workshop: The TWRA’s annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 5 at Buffalo Ridge in Humphreys County.
Women 18 and older can participate in numerous how-to seminars ranging from shotgunning to paddle boating. The fee is $40. To enroll visit donhosse@tn.gov.
Water safety: With the peak boating season at hand, the TWRA reminds recreational boaters and fishermen to take safety precautions on the state’s increasingly crowded waters.
Wearing a life jacket is mandatory for youngsters whenever the boat is moving, and is recommended for adults. Statistically, it is proven that wearing a life jacket can save lives in the event of a capsize or other accident.
Hunting comments: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency invites hunters’ input on seasons and regulations. The comments will be taken into account when the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission meets to discuss future regulations.
Comments can be mailed to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA Wildlife Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville TN 37211.
Emailed to: twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov.
Tennessee’s hunting seasons and regulations are set every two years, but the Commission is allowed to make amendments if deemed necessary.
Contact info: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.