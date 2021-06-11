Archer Larese makes All America
Watertown bowhunter Hunter Larese, a sophomore at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY, has been named USA Archery Collegiate All-America for the second straight year.
He was one of just nine archers awarded the national honor.
Larese finished the season by breaking the school record for outdoor archery, and earlier won a national tournament in Paris, Texas.
He earned a silver medal at 3D nationals, while earning a silver and bronze medal as part of mixed bowhunter and men's bowhunter team rounds during the outdoor championship.
Turkey totals: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported 32,703 turkeys killed during the spring season. That’s less than last year’s harvest, but in line with the five-year average.
TWRA emphasizes boating safety: With the peak summer boating season at hand, and coming off a record-breaking number of boating fatalities in 2020, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is stressing the importance of safety on the water.
Last week was National Safe Boating Week, and previously the TWRA sponsored its annual “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work” day to help draws safety awareness.
After recording a record low of eight boating fatalities in 2019, that number soared to 32 last year – the most in the 37 years in which records have been kept.
Part of the reason for the increased fatalities is the increased number of boats on the water last year, as more people went boating to escape the pressures of the pandemic.
The TWRA says obeying safety regulations is the best way to reduce fatalities, citing Boating Under the Influence (BUI) as a major factor in boating accidents. Statistics show that wearing a life jacket greatly improves a boater’s chance of survival in the event of an accident.
Rules and regulations and safety advice is available in the Tennessee Boating Guide, available at most outdoors outlets.
Free Fishing: The TWRA will hold its annual Free Fishing day on June 12. A license is not required to fish in public waters on that day, but permits may be required on private waters.
The annual Free Fishing Week also starts that day, during which time anyone 15 or younger can fish for free. Again, some private waters may require permits. For details consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.