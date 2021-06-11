Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.