Local deer expo was a big success
The Tennessee Outdoor Rendezvous that ran May 22-23 at the Wilson County Farm Bureau Expo Center had a huge inaugural turnout and will return next year, says event organizer Wes Stone.
“We had great turnouts both days,” says Stone, a Lebanon resident. “It couldn’t have gone better.”
The event centered around deer hunting, with 15 categories of antler competitions. Tyler Jones won Best of Show.
Over 100 booths featured the latest in deer hunting gear and accessories. There were seminars and appearances by outdoors celebrities, including “Mountain Man” of Duck Dynasty fame.
Stone said next year’s event will be held around the same time. Details will be announced when finalized.
Local glade featured: The Vesta Cedar Glade, located in Cedars of Lebanon State Park, was recently visited by the Network Van Tour which included several states and Canada.
Tour officials, along with representatives from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation, toured the Wilson County site on May 24 as part of a nature heritage study.
The Vesta Cedar Glade consists of 150 acres and supports several rare species, including the threatened Tennessee Coneflower.
Free Fishing: The TWRA will hold its annual Free Fishing day on June 12. A license is not required to fish in public waters on that day, but permits may be required on private waters.
The annual Free Fishing Week also starts that day, during which time anyone 15 or younger can fish for free. Again, some private waters may require permits. For details consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
Hunting comments: The TWRA invites hunters’ input on seasons and regulations. The comments will be taken into account when the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission meets to discuss future regulations.
Comments can be mailed to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA Wildlife Division 5107 Edmondson Pike Nashville, TN 37211
Or comments can be emailed to: twra.huntingcomments@tb.gov.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact telephone number.