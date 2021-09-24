The 11th annual Jim Donnell Memorial Dove Shoot was a success, with hunters bagging a number of birds and generating almost $5,000 for the American Lung Association.
Event organizer Sandy Donnell expressed her thanks to the many Wilson County sponsors who supported the shoot, as well as others donated their time and merchandise for the auction. She welcomes continued donations to the ALA.
Another shoot is planned next year on the traditional Sept. 1 opening day of dove season.
Life Jacket reminder: Even though the peak boating season is over, traffic on the state’s waterways will remain heavy through the fall, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds boaters to observe safety measures.
The most important, says the TWRA, is wearing a life jacket whenever the boat is underway. Wearing one is mandatory for passengers 12 and under.
Another point of emphasis is Boating Under the Influence (BUI). Operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can carry the same penalties as operating a vehicle while impaired.
Rules, regulations and boating requirements are detailed in the Tennessee Boating Guide, available at most outdoors outlets.
Hunter Education: With dove and squirrel seasons underway and fall turkey and deer seasons at hand, hunters are reminded that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, must pass a certified Hunter Education class to get a license.
Classes are available on-line. Details are available in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide and on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.
Dove fields sought: The TWRA is seeking fields to lease for public dove hunting, both for the current season and two later segments.
The Agency will pay $75 per acre and more, depending on what crops are planted in the fields. For information call (615) 781-6622.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.