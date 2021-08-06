Gallatin swap meet set Aug. 28 -
A wide array of fishing tackle, camping equipment, hunting gear and other outdoor items will be available at a Gallatin swap meet scheduled Saturday, Aug. 28.
The meet will be at the pavilion at Triple Creek Park. Admission is free and doors open at 8 a.m. Booths are available for $10. A pancake breakfast starts at 7 a.m. $5 a plate.
To reserve a booth or for other information contact Hal Hendricks at halhendricks@bellsouth.net or (615) 476-0145.
Virtual classes: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is offering free virtual classes on a wild range of outdoors activities, including hunting, fishing and camping.
The classes revolve around seasonal topics.
A full list of the classes is posted on www.tnwf.org/virtual.
Duck blind applications end: The application period for duck blind drawings ended July 21, with some new procedures in place for issuing public blinds.
Information about the new procedures and other waterfowl hunting details is available on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website, www.tnwildlife.org and in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
Raffle tickets: Tickets are on sale for the Tennessee Conservation Raffle, which last year generated over $1 million ($1,146,560) for the TWRA’s wildlife habitat management and conservation efforts.
A single ticket costs $20, two cost $30 and 10 cost $100.
They can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website www.twrf.net.
The drawings will be held Aug. 17.
Bowhunting class: The Dickson Buck Hollow Bowhunters club is holding a bowhunting seminar Saturday, Sept. 4. To register, or for other information, contact Rocky Bowker at (615) 533-3355 or rocky.bowker@gmail.com.
