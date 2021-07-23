Elk drawing completed
July 23 was the deadline for applying for the 13th annual elk hunt and other big-game quota hunts.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold a drawing to select the successful applicants, and they will be announced shortly afterward.
The October hunts will have seven permits for the gun segment, seven for the archery hunt and one for the youth hunt.
Conservation Raffle tickets: Tickets are on sale for the Tennessee Conservation Raffle, which last year generated over $1 million ($1,146,560) for the TWRA’s wildlife habitat management and conservation efforts.
The raffle is conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, which partners with the TWRA in various conservation causes.
This year’s top prize is $50,000 toward the purchase of any Ford vehicle. Other choice prizes include deer, waterfowl and turkey hunting packages and a $5,000 “outdoor adventure” package, plus 100 other prizes.
A single ticket costs $20, two cost $30 and 10 cost $100. They can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website – www.twrf.net. The drawings will be held Aug. 17.
Bowhunter class: The Buck Hollow Bowhunters of Dickson will conduct a bowhunting class on July 31. For information contact Rocky Bowker at (615) 533-3355 or rocky.bowker@gmail.com.
Calendar contest: Entries are being accepted for the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar competition. Photos must be of Tennessee wildlife, flora, natural scenes and settings.
The deadline is Sept. 10. For details visit www.tnwildlife.org.
Contact info: Pleased email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.