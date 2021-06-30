A tourist in the Smokies was recently cited for feeding bears peanut butter.
The practice is considered dangerous, because the bears become agitated and irritable when the peanut butter sticks to the roof of their mouth.
Actually, it’s not just peanut butter that’s a no-no for would-be bear baiters.
It’s illegal to feed the bruins anything, for a simple reason: they’re liable to confuse the feeder with the food.
Feeding bears causes them to lose their instinctive fear of humans, making them unpredictable and dangerous. Although bears are represented by Walt Disney as bumbling, affable critters, they are in fact apex predators. When a bear growls, the forest grows quiet.
During our thirty-something annual camping trips to the Canadian wilderness, my fishing buddies and I became accustomed to bears hanging around the camp. They were attracted to fish scraps and cooking smells.
One dark night I stepped out of the cabin and almost tripped over something soft and furry at the foot of the steps. It was a bear skin rug – with the bear still inside.
It let out a snort and ran off. I let out a snort and ran in the other direction.
We grew so used to the bears that we stopped paying them any mind. They seemed more of a nuisance than a threat, scattering garbage and stealing greasy cooking skillets off the porch.
One summer after we returned home, the outfitter who operates the outpost cabin sent us a newspaper clipping about an incident that occurred at an adjacent camp. A bear attacked and mauled a fisherman. Officials said the unprovoked attack happened as the man was cleaning fish.
Usually when a black bear attacks, food is involved. The bear either perceives the human as a threat to its food source – stumbling into a blueberry patch or cache of carrion -- or perceives the human AS THE food source.
Another danger is the presence of cubs. A mama bear is fiercely protective and will attack anyone she considers a threat. A hiker may not be aware that any cubs are in the vicinity, but mom doesn’t accept excuses.
My Uncle Leonard, a game warden on Catoosa in the 1950’s, once played a prank on his buddies by using his palm to make fake bear tracks on a sandbar. They were realistic: the biologist who examined them said they were made by a two-year-old 300-pound sow black bear.
Uncle Leonard later joked that the expert had everything right except the age, weight, sex and species.
With bears expanding their territory from East Tennessee into Middle Tennessee – where they were abundant when the first settlers arrived – wildlife officials warn the public to be wary.
If a bear is spotted, go inside if possible, and alert law enforcement authorities.
Don’t harm or harass the bear – it’s illegal, and it could spark an attack.
Keep your distance, don’t provoke it, and for goodness sakes, don’t feed it peanut butter.