A visit from Rosemary Cooney -
The other night I heard rustling on the back porch, stepped out, and confronted a masked bandit.
The intruder was caught red-handed – or red-pawed – pilfering goodies from the bird-feeder.
When the porch light flashed on, interrupting the midnight heist, the little ring-tailed robber high-tailed it.
It was a raccoon, Tennessee’s official state critter, and she was back the next night for a second helping. Gradually she started showing up in the daytime, accepting grapes, melon slices and bread in her delicate little paws.
I named her Rosemary. Rosemary Cooney.
One afternoon she brought a friend for supper. They live in a hollow tree on the creek that runs through the backyard. They are intelligent, crafty, and fascinating to observe.
It is illegal to confine a coon or any other wild animal, but there’s no law against watching one. If it’s OK to bird-watch, why not coon-watch? Coons aren’t nearly as messy as a flock of blue jays.
In fact, coons are downright fussy about their dining habits. They wash their food if they have a chance, then lick their paws clean. They have better table manners than some of my fishing buddies.
I confess – and don’t tell Rosemary – I hunted coons during my reckless youth. I also caught a few on my trapline.
My old dog Kazan treed a coon one winter and I got my good-sport grandma to cook it. The meat, stewed with sage and other spices, tasted like mutton. It wasn’t bad, but I didn’t crave a second helping.
As a kid I got caught up in the Davy Crockett craze of the 1950s, complete with a store-bought coonskin cap. I later learned Davy’s hats were usually made of wildcat skins, but apparently Walt Disney didn’t get the word.
One of my uncles was a devout coon hunter, and like most mountain men he took fierce pride in his hounds. Dissing somebody’s coon dog was fighting words.
I have friends who coon hunt, chasing moonlit baying across creeks, through honeysuckle tangles and saw-briars, up and down dark ridges. Then, when they finally tree a coon, they let it go. For them, it’s about the thrill of the chase -- like Elizabeth Taylor catching husbands, then releasing them.
Trapping was once an effective means of coon-control, but in recent years the price of fur has plunged. You can earn more bagging groceries than coons.
With fewer coons being caught, over-population is a concern. Coons have become nuisances in many residential areas, using their dexterous paws to open garbage cans and create other mischief.
In the wild, coons take a toll on the eggs of turkeys and other birds. And a marauding band of hungry coons can wipe out a field of sweet corn overnight.
I figure coons aren’t out to cause trouble. They’re just doing what comes natural when they raid a cornfield, tip over a garbage can or – like Rosemary Cooney -- drop by for a midnight snack.