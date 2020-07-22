Poindexter's: fish bait & fine folks
You’ve heard of mom and pop operations?
Well, meet mom and pop.
Buddy Poindexter and wife Janie own and operate Poindexter’s Bait Shop, an unobtrusive little establishment perched off Highway 109 a mile north of the Cumberland River.
It’s been in business for over a half-century.
There were two sets of mom and pop Poindexters before Buddy and Janie.
Buddy’s grandfather Jim founded the bait shop in 1965. He and wife Ruth ran it until 1975.
Floyd, Buddy’s dad, and his wife Betty took over from 1975-2000.
Buddy and Janie became the third-generation Poindexter proprietors in 2000 and continue today.
The Poindexters have peddled a bunch of bait.
“It’s something our family enjoys doing,” says Buddy, who graduated from UT with a degree in finance.
“I started helping my grandfather at the shop when I was a kid, then worked with my dad. You don’t do something this long if you don’t love it.”
How does a small, locally-owned bait and tackle shop manage to survive nowadays, competing against mega-this and super-that national chains?
“It’s hard,” admits Buddy, who is assisted by brothers Allen and Charlie.
“We have to work at it. We’re open seven days a week. I guess if there’s a ‘secret,’ it’s that we appreciate our customers, and provide good service. In return, they keep coming back. You build up a pretty good customer base over 55 years.”
There are probably few outdoorsmen in Wilson, Sumner and surrounding counties who haven’t patronized Poindexter’s at some point over the decades.
“We have third- and fourth-generation customers,” Buddy says. “Someone will come in and talk about coming here with his grandfather when he was a little boy.”
Despite what the sign says, Poindexter’s sells much more than bait.
“We sell all kinds of fishing tackle,” Buddy says. “We also sell hunting equipment, including muzzleloader and archery gear. If we don’t have it in stock, we can order it. We can get anything a customer wants.”
I speak first-hand about customer service. I bought my first muzzleloader rifle at Poindexter’s some 25 years ago, at the recommendation of outdoor writer Charlie Searcy.
Buddy patiently showed me how to load it, and equipped me with all the accessories I needed, from black powder and cleaning solvent to percussion caps, patches and bullets.
Good luck getting that kind of personal attention at most big outdoor outlets.
As for bait, Poindexter’s doesn’t only sell it by the bucket and the box, it sells it by the truckload, wholesaling to outlets in 11 Middle Tennessee counties.
“We ship minnows, shiners, crickets, nightcrawlers, liver and cut bait,” Buddy says. “Most of it is sold to convenience stores. Full-time bait shops are dying out.”
Yet Poindexter’s survives.
“We’re fortunate,” Buddy says. “We’ll keep going for at least a few more years. It’s hard to give up something you’ve loved all your life.”