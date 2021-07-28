Weather Alert

...Dangerous Heat and Humidity Expected For Locations West of Cumberland Plateau Region This Afternoon... A combination of afternoon temperatures generally in mid to upper 90s and dewpoints in mid to upper 60s will result in a dangerous combination of heat and humidity across locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region this afternoon. Most locations will experience heat index values ranging around 100 degrees, with some locations around 103 degrees approaching Tennessee River Valley Region. Please exercise proper precautions if you are planning to spend time outdoors, such as drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in an air conditioned facility.