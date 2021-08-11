Feeling froggy on a summer night
Fireflies twinkled, whip-poor-wills trilled in the distance, and katydids argued about Katy’s virtue:
“Katy did!”
“No she didn’t!”
“Yes she did!”
And all along the swampy bank, beneath a glowing mush-mellow moon, big bullfrogs sang bass like Richard Sterban.
Tim White, a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist, and I eased along in the warm, knee-deep water, our headlamps sweeping the bank for glowing eyes. It was a balmy mid-summer night, and Tim had invited me on a Wilson County frog hunt.
The shallow, weedy pond was hopping with frogs, which meant it was also wriggling with snakes. Like us, snakes consider frog legs a delicacy, and where there are frogs, there are snakes.
As a sinister, ugly water moccasin made a V across the moonlit surface, I asked Tim why it was necessary to wade in the dark water, rather than hunt from dry land.
He explained that frogs sit on the bank, facing out. Hunting from the water and shining the light toward them makes their reflected eyes easier to see.
Tim said not to mind the snakes; they were more afraid of us than we were of them. Tim was speaking for himself. I kept imagining one getting up my britches leg.
Back to bullfrogs: only the males make the deep harrumphing sound, like the bellow of a bull (hence, the name “bull frog”).
It’s a mating call. It’s Romeo asking Juliet to come down from the balcony and make some tadpoles.
Tim is such an amphibian expert that he can tell the size of a bullfrog by the width between its eyes. He takes only the big ones.
He uses a home-made rig to gig: an expandable plastic painter’s pole with a three-pronged, barbed fork on the end. When a frog is spotted, Tim eases toward it, gig raised and ready. One splash or ripple will spook it.
When the gig is poised a foot or so from the target, he delivers a quick over-hand thrust, like a javelin thrower. He seldom misses.
After Tim had deposited several frogs on the stringer, he invited me to give it a try. It’s harder than it looks. The gig is tip-heavy and wobbly. After a half-dozen misses, I finally connected, and another bullfrog had croaked.
Gigging frogs is classified as hunting, and a license is required. The season is open year-round, with a 20-frog nightly limit per person.
Tim is careful not to over-harvest a pond, so we quit a few frogs shy of our limits, but with plenty for a couple of scrumptious frog-leg suppers.
Fried frog legs appear on the menus of most Southern restaurants, but like all wild game and fish, they taste better when you catch your own. They’re simple to cook: salt, roll in flower and drop in a skillet of hot grease.
And no, contrary to old wives’ tales, they don’t jump out of the skillet.
You only have to gig them once.