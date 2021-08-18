Woody's Woods & Waters

Back to the wilderness for ageless Inman
The other day former Tennessee Tech basketball coach and long-time fishing buddy Connie Inman blew out 87 candles on his birthday cake, got his second wind, and started packing for a trip to the Canadian wilderness.
Connie and some of his Cookeville cronies were off to Red Lake, Ontario, there to hop a bush plane further north to Little Vermilion Lake.
Connie made his first trip in 1959. He’s missed only a couple of years since, once due to the illness of wife Norma – an angel who earned two halos being married to a coach AND a fisherman – and last year due to the pandemic.
I met Connie when he coached at Tech from 1969-76 and I covered the Ohio Valley Conference for The Tennessean. Jimmy Earle, who coached Tech’s rival MTSU, said Connie was the toughest coach he faced.
Connie and I talked more about fishing than about the full-court press. We discovered that for years we had traveled 1,400 miles to unknowingly fish opposite ends of Little Vermillion.
We joined forces, and fished together over a span of three decades, usually at Sportsman’s Lodge.
It would require a book – a thick one – to chronicle the adventures.
On our first trip we stayed at a ramshackle outpost cabin. That night our grungy, beard-stubbled, bug-bitten motley crew sat down for supper. Minutes later Connie and his prankster brother Jim joined us – fresh-shaved and wearing neckties.
Gentlemen, they explained, always dress for dinner.
One trip Connie battled a big Northern pike up to the boat and told Jim to grab it by the jaw. (Connie wouldn’t use a net for fear it might scrape off the fish’s protective slime.)
Jim reached down and the giant, thrashing pike clamped his hand in its jaws of needle-sharp teeth. Jim’s hand was mangled; he was flown to a Red Lake hospital for stitches. He gave Connie a landing net for Christmas.
On another trip a member of our group shot a bear as it clawed at the cabin’s kitchen window, attracted by the smells of our cooking. Connie said he felt sorry for any bear that hungry.
One year we flew out early to escape a raging forest fire so close the smoke made our eyes water. Connie wanted to keep fishing; he would have held his breath as long as they were biting.
One morning Connie and I decided to go up Rat River and fish a connected lake. We headed upstream through the churning rapids, the boat veering and bouncing off rocks, the motor smoking and screaming as Connie struggled to control it. Finally we made it, exhausted and puzzled why the run had been so difficult – until we noticed I’d forgot to lift the anchor.
Over the decades we caught tons of fish, shared breath-taking Canadian sunrises, gaped in awe at the Northern lights, and enjoyed a jillion laughs around hissing Coleman lanterns and dancing campfires.
I hope Connie enjoys a jillion more.
