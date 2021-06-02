Oh, for goodness snakes!
Fishing buddy Bob Sherborne is deathly afraid of snakes, which is why I never pass up a chance to flip one his way.
The only drawback is that it scares off the fish when he jumps out of the boat.
I know I shouldn’t tease Sherborne; he, like lots of folks suffer from ophidiophobia – an unwarranted fear of snakes.
Snakes are cold-blooded, and warm temperatures bring them out. This time of year watch out for “Mr. No-Shoulders,” as outdoor writer Charles Searcy calls them.
I was never afraid of snakes. As a kid I went to the chicken house one morning to fetch the eggs, and when I reached into the dark nest box I felt something smooth and cool. A big chicken snake was also collecting eggs.
Grandma Harriett calmly dispatched the hissing heister with her trusty garden hoe. She retrieved the three intact Dominecker eggs it had swallowed, rinsed them off, and we had them for breakfast.
As a teenager I was creek fishing one summer when I saw a copperhead – one of the state’s three venomous species -- coiled under a rock outcropping. I crawled underneath and killed it. I spotted a second one a few feet away, and whacked it. Then I saw a third one. I had crawled into a snake den. I quickly crawled back out.
I’ve messed with snakes from the time I could toddle, and have been bitten only once. My cousin Jerry and I saw a water snake slither under a rock and – adhering to the Kid’s Code – we felt obligated to catch it.
Jerry lifted the rock and I grabbed the snake. It whirled around and bit me several times before I could let go. It was non-venomous and the bites only stung a little, but from then on I lifted the rocks and let Jerry grab the snakes.
Boyhood pal Bill Selecman wasn’t so lucky. He picked up a stump that had a copperhead under it. It bit him on the index finger and now, a half-century later, the finger is still stiff and unusable. That doesn’t stop Bill from being one of Crossville’s top dentists.
Growing up in the country, we killed every snake of every species we came across. Part of was out of caution – a bite by a venomous snake could be fatal in a remote area, so why take a chance? Part of it was superstition; serpents were equated with evil. Just ask Eve.
Nowadays we know most snakes are harmless and beneficial, feeding mostly on rodents.
They are also protected -- even venomous copperheads, rattlesnakes and cottonmouths. They can be dispatched only if they present a clear and present danger – like being coiled inside your sleeping bag.
It’s easy to discern venomous species. They have vertical “cat’s eye” pupils, while non-venomous snakes have round pupils. It’s that simple.
Next time a snake plops into the boat, I’ll ask Sherborne to give it an eye test.