Take my pests, please
An article in an environmental journal claims there is value in every species of life on the planet, including all insects, which means the writer has never scratched his ankles raw from chiggers.
Or been swarmed by blood-thirsty skeeters.
Or been latched on by yucky leeches.
Do we really need them? Most outdoorsmen would beg to differ.
Take chiggers, for example. The naturalist is welcome to my share. I’ll even throw in a few thousand seed ticks.
Once on a camping trip I slept on the ground in a wooded area and woke up itching. I didn’t stop for days, as the chiggers and seed ticks roamed far and wide, checking out prime real estate.
I’ve tried using insect repellent, but the chiggers seem to consider it a steak sauce.
Ditto skeeters. Growing up in the mountains, I thought I knew something about skeeters, humming around on warm summer nights and leaving little after-dinner bumps.
Then one summer I went fishing in the Canadian wilderness and encountered the LeBron James strain of skeeters. They were the size of parakeets and carried empty plasma bottles for takeout.
Back in marshy coves, dark swarms of skeeters could be seen across the lake. As you drew closer you could hear the buzzing. When they attacked, you didn’t get off with a little bump or two; faces and hands were covered with lumps and welts, and eyes would swell shut.
We fought skeeters with one hand and deer flies with the other. Deer flies resemble horse flies, which got their name because they reportedly can carry off a horse. Deer flies settle for a deer.
Getting zapped by a deer fly is painful, and the infected bite takes weeks or months to heal. I often returned home from an April Canadian fishing trip with deer-fly bites that festered all summer. The scars are called Canadian tattoos.
Leeches are almost as bad, in addition to the gross factor. I’m not squeamish, but there’s something repulsive about finding a slimy, black, blood-bloated leech attached to some delicate part of my anatomy. On second thought, I guess I AM squeamish.
I suppose the leech-loving naturalist could make an argument that the gross little parasite has a place in the food chain, since fish feed on them – leeches are sold in bait shops throughout Canada. But surely fish could find something else on the menu. I loathe leeches.
Then there are the stinging insects – wasps, hornets and yellow jackets. What purpose do they serve other than to inflict pain on passersby? I’ll bet the naturalist has never bumped into an overhanging hornets’ nest, as a buddy and I did one summer on a canoe trip down the Hiwassee River.
For the rest of the trip my paddling pardner kept mumbling something about hornets, but his face and lips were so swollen it was hard to understand what he was saying.
I’m pretty sure it wasn’t: “Weren’t those cute little hornets adorable?”