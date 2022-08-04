LARRY coyote

Coyotes and other predators take a toll on turkeys.

 Larry Woody

As wildlife officials scramble to find solutions to the state’s declining wild turkey population, Lebanon’s Clarence Dies has a suggestion:

Place a bounty on raccoons, possums, skunks and coyotes which take a heavy toll on turkey eggs, poults and even adult birds. Some believe the proliferation of these predators in recent years is the biggest factor in the turkeys’ decline.