Wildcats blitz Nolensville High -
GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central's wrestling team will be back in action Thursday, Dec. 5 for a 6 p.m. home match versus Father Ryan.
The Wildcats opened the 2019 wrestling season Nov. 26 with a 75-6 home win over Nolensville High, the 2019 state duals runner-up in the A/AA division.
WCHS sent three freshman and six sophomores to the mat and of the nine, seven recorded pins and one earned a technical fall.
145 - Steven Fisak (WCHS) over Jacob Vogelpohl (NHS) Fall.
152 - Levi Stone (WCHS) over Sean Allen (NHS) Fall.
160 - Anthony Pyron (WCHS) over Nate Hendrix (NHS) Fall.
170 - Brady Jarvis (WCHS) over Ethan Omessi (NHS) Fall.
182 - Matthew Hills (WCHS) over Marco Ibrahim (NHS) Fall.
195 - Tyler Rose (WCHS) over Nathan Montpool (NHS) Fall.
220 - McKinley Wagner (NHS) over Connor Staggs (WCHS) Fall.
285 - Jesse Richardson (WCHS) over Parker Short (NHS) Fall.
106 - Connor Warnock (WCHS) win by Forfeit.
113 - Nicholas Mercante (WCHS) over Cole Dorsett (NHS) 16-1.
120 - Thomas Borders (WCHS) over Tate Crowell (NHS) Fall.
126 - Grant Fetters (WCHS) over Riley Lippincott (NHS) 14-6.
132 - Riley Fort (WCHS) over Trenton Baucom (NHS) Fall.
138 - Alan Fort (WCHS) over Jogell Antonio (NHS) Fall.