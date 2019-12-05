WCHS logo

Wildcats blitz Nolensville High -

GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central's wrestling team will be back in action Thursday, Dec. 5 for a 6 p.m. home match versus Father Ryan.

The Wildcats opened the 2019 wrestling season Nov. 26 with a 75-6 home win over Nolensville High, the 2019 state duals runner-up in the A/AA division.

WCHS sent three freshman and six sophomores to the mat and of the nine, seven recorded pins and one earned a technical fall.

145 - Steven Fisak (WCHS) over Jacob Vogelpohl (NHS) Fall.

152 - Levi Stone (WCHS) over Sean Allen (NHS) Fall.

160 - Anthony Pyron (WCHS) over Nate Hendrix (NHS) Fall.

170 - Brady Jarvis (WCHS) over Ethan Omessi (NHS) Fall.

182 - Matthew Hills (WCHS) over Marco Ibrahim (NHS) Fall.

195 - Tyler Rose (WCHS) over Nathan Montpool (NHS) Fall.

220 - McKinley Wagner (NHS) over Connor Staggs (WCHS) Fall.

285 - Jesse Richardson (WCHS) over Parker Short (NHS) Fall.

106 - Connor Warnock (WCHS) win by Forfeit.

113 - Nicholas Mercante (WCHS) over Cole Dorsett (NHS) 16-1.

120 - Thomas Borders (WCHS) over Tate Crowell (NHS) Fall.

126 - Grant Fetters (WCHS) over Riley Lippincott (NHS) 14-6.

132 - Riley Fort (WCHS) over Trenton Baucom (NHS) Fall.

138 - Alan Fort (WCHS) over Jogell Antonio (NHS) Fall.

