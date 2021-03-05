14 locals earn medals -
CHATTANOOGA – Two of Wilson County's 21 entrants in the 2021 TSSAA state wrestling tournament came home with championships after a long Friday, Feb 26 at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Wilson Central's Hunter Borders repeated as the Class AAA state champ at 120 pounds, earning the senior a third crown in four years.
Green Hill's Dominic Love pinned Beech High's Donovan Rich in 3:57 to win the 195-point championship – the inaugural state title for Wilson County's newest high school.
Undefeated over the past two seasons (48-0 in 2021 and 57-0 in 2020) Borders won the 113-pound state title as a ninth grader in 2018 and 2020. He finished second in 2019.
Moving up to 120 this season meant he was usually smaller than his opponents.
“I just had to keep battling and training,” Borders said. “I was in the wrestling room nonstop – like five days a week all year.”
He ended his prep career with a 3-2 win over Cleveland's Arlo Laxton in the 120-pound title bout – most likely the last time he will don wrestling attire.
“I'm going to UT (Knoxville) to study business,” Borders said. “I talked to a few colleges, Cumberland and Campbellsville and a couple more, but I've decided I'm done.”
Last season as a junior, Love finished fifth at 195 pounds while wrestling for Mt. Juliet High.
He had the option to stay at MJHS but decided to move to Green Hill because he had younger sisters who were zoned to the new school.
Love was greeted with a standing ovation during a Region 5-AAA playoff game at Green Hill.
Twelve other locals medal
A-AA 120 third place match -- Watertown senior Gregory Mech paz (24-2) decision over Signal Mountain's Noah Shriner 8-7.
DII 126 fifth place match -- Friendship Christian sophomore Chase Eakes (38-6) decision over Drake Bowers of Christian Brothers 7-0.
DII 132 fifth place match -- Friendship Christian freshman Tyler Wolcott decision over Carson Smith of Brentwood Academy 7-3.
AAA 113 fifth place match -- Wilson Central sophomore Nicholas Mercante (45-5) decision over Franklin High's Owen Gobel Dec 6-0.
AAA 132 third place match -- Rossview's Samuel Shires pin at 4:19 over Wilson Central High sophomore Riley Fort (41-7).
AAA 138 third place match -- Wilson Central senior Alan Fort (41-7) over Ethan Hylton of David Crockett 6-2.
AAA 145 third place match -- Wilson Central junior Steven Fisak (44-6) pinned Bradley Central's Anthony Lynn at 1:00.
AAA 152 third place match -- Cleveland's Robert Laxton 4-3 decision over Lebanon's Eli Clemmons (26-2).
AAA 160 fifth place match -- Wilson Central junior Brady Jarvis (41-12) scored a 4-0 decision over Lebanon senior Ryan Wood (14-4).
AAA 170 third place match -- Mt. Juliet junior Anthony Pyron (31-6) a 13-8 decision over Clint Morrisette of Dobyns Bennett.
AAA 220 first place match -- Cleveland's Ashton Davis pin at 5:12 over Wilson Central sophomore Noah Todd (44-5).
AAA 285 fifth place match -- Oakland's Graham Keating takes a 2-1 decision over Wilson Central senior Jesse Richardson (28-5).