Tournament starts Friday in Wichita -
WICHITA, KS -- Cumberland University has sent a strong contingent to the National Championships Friday and Saturday at the Hartman Arena in Park City.
Six Phoenix grapplers will vie for medals, including Carter Cox in the 125-pound division, Keshawn Laws at 133, Anthony Maia at 157, Cole Smith at 165, River Henry at 197 and Patrick Depiazza in the 285 weight class.
To be named an NAIA-All American, a wrestler must finish in the top eight of his weight class.
A senior, Cox is making his second straight NAIA National Championship appearance in the 125 weight class. Last year, he finished in sixth place at the tournament garnering him All-American status.
Cox, 18-8 and seeded No. 9 in 125 class, starts his journey with a Friday match against Cooper Mahaffey of Oklahoma City (16-14).
A senior, Laws makes his fourth straight appearance at the National Championship tournament Friday against RJ Marrero of Lincoln College.
Laws enters the match as the No. 8 seed with a record of 17-4. The Queens, NY has trimmed to 133 after having qualified three previous years at 141.
Maia, a senior, is making his third Nationals appearance this weekend, entering the bracket as the No. 6 seed, where he earns a bye into the second round.
The Palm Coast, FL native will face the winner of No. 11 seeded James Williams of Embry-Riddle or Taquel Young of Montreat.
Maia enters the tournament with a 16-5 record with a chance to be named an All-American for the third time in his career after finishing fifth in 2021 and fourth in 2019.
CU's Cole Smith (25-0) is making his second straight appearance in the National Championships and comes in as the No. 1 overall seed in the 165 weight class.
A native of Channohan, IL Smith has only dropped one match over his entire career with Cumberland since transferring from Old Dominion.'
He will get the 2022 tournament started against Jayden Terronez of St. Ambrose University. Smith finished in third place last season and earned All-American status.
A sophomore from Dunlap, Henry is making his first appearance in the national tournament Friday. Henry put together a 14-11 record on the season and is set to take on Brahn Howard of Texas Wesleyan in his first match.
The winner moves on to take on No. 1 seeded Isaac Bartel of Montana State-Northern in the second round.
A senior, Depiazza is set to make his third straight appearance in the national tournament Friday. The native of Cedar Springs, MI comes in with a 19-4 record in the 285 class and is seeded No. 9.
Depiazza takes on Nic Jarvis of Reinhardt in his first matchup of the weekend, who comes in with a 25-9 record. Depiazza pinned Jarvis on Dec. 4, 2021, at the Campbellsville Duals earlier this season.
Depiazza enters the tournament seeking his third straight year of being named an NAIA All-American after finishing fourth in 2021 and seventh in 2020.
All National Championship matches will be streamed live via www.FloWrestling.com. Access to the live results and brackets can be found through www.TrackWrestlingcom.
Additionally, Saturday's championship session will also be distributed on ESPN3 (www.watchespn.com).