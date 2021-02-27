Wilson Central High graduate -
GLADEVILLE – Hunter Wright is among the semi-finalists for the prestigious and lucrative Alan Kulwicki Award, which would be a major boost to the career of the young Wilson County racer who is already attracting national attention.
“It’s really exciting,” says Wright, 20, a 2019 graduate of Wilson Central High. “When I got the call (notifying him of his selection), I saw it was from somewhere in Ohio and I almost didn’t answer it. Thankfully I did, and they told me the big news.”
Wright is one of 25 semi-finalists chosen from thousands of aspiring drivers around the country. On March 15, seven finalists will be chosen, each receiving $7,777. No. 7 was Kulwicki’s car number.
A panel will monitor and evaluate the performance of the seven finalists throughout the upcoming season – both on-track and off-track – and the grand-prize winner will be announced Oct. 31.
That winner will receive $54,439, along with assistance in publicity, marking and sponsorships during the next season.
“It could be a career-maker,” says Wright, who will race at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway this season, and possibly some other tracks. “Just being one of the seven chosen to compete for it would be a big deal.”
Wright grew up in Gladeville, near Nashville Superspeedway, and became immersed in racing as a youngster. He won numerous races and championships in the Legends Series over the years at Nashville and Highland Rim Speedway, then graduated to bigger stock cars.
Last year he won Rookie of the Year in the Pro Late Model Division at Fairgrounds Speedway. He also drove some Late Model races for Wayne Day, for whom he works at Day Racing Products in Goodlettsville as a machinist.
Wright got this year off to a fast start when he posted three podium finishes in seven races at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.
Day, who has fielded cars for decades for dozens of area drivers – some of whom went on to race in NASCAR’s top series – says Wright is among the most talented he has seen.
The Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program for years has assisted promising young racers from across the country with their careers. It was suspended last year due to the COVID situation, and resumed this year.
It is named after the late NASCAR champion who perished in a 1993 plane crash en route to a race in Bristol. The previous season Kulwicki became the first racer to win the Cup Series championship as an owner/driver.
“Kulwicki was a hands-on racer who worked on his own cars, which was one reason why he was so admired,” Wright says. “I like to think I’m that same kind of blue-collar driver. It would be special to win the award named after him.”