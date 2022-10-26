Sunday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway -
Hunter Wright and Dylan Fetcho have been racing against each other since they were knee-high to a hubcap, and Sunday afternoon they face off in the ultimate showdown.
Sunday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway -
Hunter Wright and Dylan Fetcho have been racing against each other since they were knee-high to a hubcap, and Sunday afternoon they face off in the ultimate showdown.
The 2022 track championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway has come down to the two young Wilson County drivers, who started competing against each other when they were tykes in go-karts.
“We ran a kart race at the Wilson County Fair when our feet barely reached the pedals,” says Wright, 21, of Gladeville.
“We were four or five at the time,” says Fetcho, 22, of Lebanon.
“I remember that first race, but I don’t remember who won. It was a long time ago.”
They will never forget the winner of Sunday’s battle. A championship at one of racing’s most historical and prestigious short tracks helped launch the NASCAR careers of such future stars as Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton.
“It’s something every driver shoots for,” says Wright, who clings to a slim 3-point lead over Fetcho. No other drivers are in contention.
“It’s a really big deal,” agrees Fetcho, who captured the 2020 Fairgrounds title and last month added the Five Flags Speedway championship at Pensacola, Fla., to his resume. “It would be great to win two championships in two states in the same season.”
With so much on the line, both drivers appear cool and collected going into the race.
“I’m not approaching it any different than I do every other race,” says Wright, who drives for famed Wayne Day Racing based in Goodlettsville. “I’ll try to win the race. That’s my total focus. If I do that, everything else will take care of itself.”
Fetcho likewise says he feels no pressure over trailing Wright in the standings.
“I was behind by about the same number of points going into the final race in 2020,” he says, “and I was able to pull it off. If I did it then, I can do it again.”
Both Wright and Fetcho have two wins and have swapped the points lead throughout the season.
“It’s been a good year, regardless of how it turns out,” Wright says.
“It’s going to be exciting,” agrees Fetcho, who will also run the day’s follow-up All-American 300. “The fans will get their money’s worth.”
Other Wilson County premier-division drivers putting the wraps on the season are Chase Johnson (8th), Bennie Hamlett (12th), William Hale (23rd) and Troy Hall (24th).
Rim running: A full schedule of races is set Saturday at Veterans Motorplex at the Rim in Greenbrier.
Visit the track’s website www.highlandrim.com for information about tickets, starting times and point standings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.