Nashville fairground Speedway -
Racing, like football, is a game of inches.
In one of the closest finishes in the history of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, Gladeville’s Hunter Wright beat Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho to the finish line by approximately one foot Saturday night in a breathless battle to the wire.
Although Wright won the race – becoming the first repeat winner in six races this season – Fetcho retained the points lead in the tight championship standings.
Fetcho carried a 5-point lead over Wright into the race, and at the end still leads him by three points, having earned one bonus point with a top-three qualifying effort.
A third young Wilson County racer, Chase Johnson, finished third and drew closer to the points leaders. Johnson is 4th in the standings, behind Cole Williams.
Mt. Juliet’s Bennie Hamlett, one of the area’s most veteran racers, made his return after suffering minor injuries in a hard crash in his previous race. His run of bad luck continued when mechanical problems forced him out.
“It was really, really close,” Wright said about the frantic finish.
“We were side-by-side coming out of turn four, and I beat Dylan to the line by inches. The fans were on their feet all the way through. I think we gave them a pretty good show.”
Wright qualified 8th but started on the pole in the inverted lineup, and led every lap of the 100-lap Pro Late Model feature.
The race’s only caution came with eight laps to go to close the field and set up the final shootout.
“I got a good jump on the restart,” Wright said, “but Dylan caught up and was closing fast.”
“It hurts to lose one by inches like that,” said Fetcho, who captured the title in 2020 and finished second the two past years. “But if I had to lose, I’m glad I lost to Hunter. He’s a good racer and a good friend.”
Wright said he’s not dwelling on the points standings.
“There’s a lot of racing left, and I’m concentrating on winning,” he said. “If you win, the points will take care of themselves.”
Three more races remain, starting with twin 50-lappers on Sept. 17 that pay double points – which will be critical in deciding the tense championship battle. That race is followed by one on Oct. 8, then the season finale on Oct. 29.
“It’s going to be close,” Fetcho said. “Right down to the wire.”
Wright, who has been sizzling in recent races, said he is not worried about losing his momentum during the long break.
“I don’t mind it,” he said. “I’ll be ready to go when we race again.”
Wright will spend this Saturday at Highland Rim Speedway assisting driver Jackson McClearan, who drives a Late Model car fielded by Wayne Day, Wright’s team owner.
In addition to picking up his second win, Wright last week also picked up a top sponsor F&H Excavation of Mt. Juliet.
“It was a pretty good week for us,” he said.