NASHVILLE - Neither Hunter Wright nor Dylan Fetcho had particularly good nights in last Saturday’s Twin 50s at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, but when the dust settled, Wright had edged ahead of his Wilson County rival in the championship standings.
Only two races remain, Oct. 8th and Oct. 30th, to decide the track title.
“I’m ahead, but not by much,” Wright said Monday as he awaited the official points tabulation by track officials.
“To be honest, I’m not paying a lot of attention to the points standings right now,” Wright added.
“No matter what they are, I’ll just keep doing what I’ve been doing all season – going out and trying to win races. I try not to over-think.”
Fetcho echoed that strategy.
“Hunter’s in front by a few points, but I don’t know exactly how many and I don’t dwell on it,” he said. “The year I won the championship (2020) I trailed going into the final race. I don’t mind being a little behind. I like being the one doing the chasing.”
Wright, from Gladeville, finished 4th in the first race and 2nd in the second.
Fetcho, a second-generation Lebanon driver, came in 7th in the first and 5th in the second.
Although Wright and Fetcho are the leading contenders for the premier Pro Late Model title, Indiana racer Cole Williams remained in the picture with finishes of 2nd and 7th that leaves him in third place.
Young Mt. Juliet driver Chase Johnson had been 4th in the standings, but did not run the races for undisclosed reasons, ending his championship chances.
Another Mt. Juliet driver, veteran Bennie Hamlett, finished 11th and 12th in the 30-car field.
Fetcho, who carried a narrow 3-point lead into the doubleheader, said a lackluster qualifying run started his problems.
“I started 7th in both races, and when you get stuck back in the field like that it’s hard to pass and catch up in short races like those,” he said. “I’ve got to start qualifying better.”
Wright, who nipped Fetcho by inches in a down-to-the-wire battle in their previous race a few weeks ago, is the series’ leading winner with two victories.
He said W’s are all that matters.
“I just concentrate on winning,” Wright said. “That’s the only thing I go to the track for.”
While Wright takes a breather as he prepares for the decisive two final Fairgrounds races, Fetcho has a busy weekend ahead. He will race Friday and Saturday in Pensacola, Fla.
“I like to stay busy,” he said. “I’d race every weekend if I could. Running those races won’t distract from Nashville.”
No Fairgrounds update: Reports of an imminent takeover of Fairgrounds Speedway by Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) continue to circulate, but so far nothing has been finalized.
An “agreement in principle” was announced last November.
Area drivers are anxious to learn the track’s future so they can secure sponsorships and plan their schedules for next season.