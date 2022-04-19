Saturday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway -
Hunter Wright is in his third season of chasing checkered flags in the premier division at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
Last Saturday night he finally caught one.
The young Gladeville racer won a dramatic, last-lap, side-by-side battle with Tracy Green to capture the 100-lap Pro Late Model feature.
His first victory also puts Wright in the lead for his first championship.
He finished third in the season opener, and that finish, combined with Saturday’s first place, lands him atop the standings.
“It feels great,” Wright said. “Getting that first win is something I’ve been working toward for a long time. A lot of work and effort went into it, and hopefully there’s more to come.”
As for his championship prospects: “It would be awesome to win it,” Wright said. “My focus will continue to be on winning races. If I keep winning, the points race will take care of itself.”
Wright started 8th, took the lead before the halfway point, and never gave it back. But it was tense at the finish, with Green drawing along-side through the final turns of the final lap.
“He was coming on at the end,” said Wright, after his car-length victory.
While Wright celebrated his inaugural triumph, the night didn’t go well for a trio of fellow Wilson County racers.
Two of them – Mt. Juliet’s Chase Johnson and William Hale – crashed on the first lap, collecting Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho.
Fetcho was able to resume the race and finished 10th. He was second in the season opener, so he remains in championship contention. Johnson also made a strong rebound to come home 4th.
Mt. Juliet’s Bennie Hamlett finished 6th, one of the veteran driver’s better runs, and meeting his pre-season expectations for an improved season.
Wright won’t have much time to celebrate his victory. He will race at Montgomery (Ala.) Speedway on April 30, then get ready for the Fairgrounds’ third race on May 7.
“I can’t wait to get back out there,” he said. “That first win makes you want more.”
SRX voting underway -- Voting continues as fans select a Fairgrounds-connected racer to participate in the Speedway’s July 9th Superstar Racing Experience (SRX).
Such past and present racing stars as Helio Castroneves, Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman are among the entries.
Fetcho and fellow Lebanon resident Brittney Zamora are two of the six track-affiliated nominees.
A social media ad encourages fans to vote Fetcho into the lineup.
“To get to run that race, with all the attention and national TV exposure, would be huge,” says Fetcho’s dad Scott, who compiled the Facebook ad. “It would be a great break for Dylan. We urge all his fans to vote for him.”
Each fan can cast only one vote on the computer-controlled balloting, so turnout is important. Votes can be cast at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.
Joining Fetcho and Zamora on the ballot are defending track champion Michael House, Cole Williams, Bubba Pollard and Steven Nasse.