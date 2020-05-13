Former coach at E. Robertson High & Middle -
Green Hill High School, scheduled to open this fall in North Mt. Juliet, has announced the hiring of Joshua McMillan as coach of the cross country teams.
McMillan most recently worked as the head coach for middle school /high school cross country teams as well as high school track team at East Robertson High School.
During his time at East Robertson, the cross country team had at least one athlete make state.
McMillan graduated with an undergraduate degree in early childhood education from Henderson State (Ark.) and a Master's Degree from Austin Peay with a degree in computer science and qualitative methods with a concentration in mathematics.
He is slated to join the math department at GHHS.
“I am excited about coming to Green Hill High School, and I look forward to coaching the cross country team." McMillan said.
"I have been around Wilson County schools, and there is a lot of talent here. I cannot wait to get our season going and building up our community.”