RACING Sutton

Young Lebanon racer Dawson Sutton has big-league dreams.

It’s probably a bad choice of words to use in connection with a race driver, but young Dawson Sutton is taking a crash course in the sport.

The 16-year-old Lebanon driver is in his first year of racing, and attempting to learn as much as he can as fast as he can. He has a “driving coach” and spends countless hours analyzing racing videos and absorbing information which he hopes to apply on the track.