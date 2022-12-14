It’s probably a bad choice of words to use in connection with a race driver, but young Dawson Sutton is taking a crash course in the sport.
The 16-year-old Lebanon driver is in his first year of racing, and attempting to learn as much as he can as fast as he can. He has a “driving coach” and spends countless hours analyzing racing videos and absorbing information which he hopes to apply on the track.
“I study hard, some days six or seven hours,” says Dawson, who races around the country in the Legends Series, with an occasional Late Model event thrown in.
“Plus, I’ve got some good mentors. I feel like I’m making progress.”
Dawson, who is home-schooled, is the son of Curtis Sutton. Curtis is recognized throughout Middle Tennessee via TV commercials for his Rackley Roofing company, and is prominent in racing circles as co-owner of the W.A.R. (Willie Allen Racing)/Rackley Racing NASCAR truck team.
He also sponsors the NASCAR truck race at Nashville Superspeedway, the Rackley Roofing 200.
Dawson became intrigued in the sport by experimenting with the team’s racing simulator at its Centerville shop.
“The simulator was so much fun I wanted to try the real thing,” says Dawson, who proceeded to immerse himself in the sport.
“He’s a student of the game, very focused and passionate about it,” says his father. “I encourage and support him every way I can. I want him to proceed at his own pace – he’s only been racing for a year – but at the same time, he has a lot of catching up to do. These days, most 16-year-old racers have been at it awhile.”
Helping Dawson catch up on the basics is his “coach,” Joey Coulter, a veteran racer in Florida who has competed in various divisions over the years.
“He gives me advice about different tracks and about racing in general,” Dawson says. “The biggest thing he gives me is confidence.”
He has another veteran instructor if needed, his dad’s team partner, Willie Allen.
“Willie knows a lot about racing, and he’s always willing to assist or answer questions,” Dawson says. “I’ve got some great mentors.”
Dawson posted a top-five finish in his first race at Highland Rim (Veterans Motorplex) and recently collected a victory in a national Legends race in Las Vegas. He plans to return to Vegas soon for three weekends of national Legends Series races, including a road course event.
In contrast to the glitter and bright lights of Vegas, Dawson is not afraid to get his hands dirty; over the summer he ran several Legends dirt-track races at In Ohio and Missouri, with strong showings.
Along with the Legends races, Dawson made his Late Model debut at famed Montgomery (Ala.) Speedway, finishing an impressive 4th.
Looking ahead to next season, Dawson plans to continue running Legends cars, and also “a lot more” Late Model races, both at the Fairgrounds and around the country.
His long-range goal is to race professionally, starting with the NASCAR truck series. That seems do-able, since his dad is co-owner of a truck team. The timeline hinges on sponsorships and Dawson’s continued progress in lower divisions.
Dawson is breaking into the sport at a time when driver safety has become paramount, especially in NASCAR’s Next-Gen cars in which a number of drivers have suffered concussions when crashing. Long before the current concerns, auto racing was fraught with risks.
Is Curtis uneasy about his son’s plunge into the sport?
“Not at all,” Curtis says. “We’ve got good, safe cars and I’m comfortable with Dawson driving them. I don’t worry about it.”
But mom Nancy, Curtis adds with a chuckle, “Is another ball game. She worries every minute he’s on the track.”
“I never think about it,” Dawson says of the sport’s dangers. “My cars are well-built and I feel completely safe in them.”
Good teaching and training, combined with a strong support system and a passion for the sport, translate to sky’s-the-limit potential for the bright young racer.
“He’s very focused and determined,” says his father. “There are a lot of eyes on him.”